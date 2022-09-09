WATCH: NFL Honors Queen Elizabeth II Ahead of Rams vs. Bills Season Opener

The NFL held a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II minutes before the kickoff to the 2022 season between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The moment of silence came moments after Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at 96 years of age. She was the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, having served on the throne for 70 years.

She passed just hours after being placed under medical supervision at her estate in Scotland due to doctors being concerned for her health. Prince Charles, her 73-year-old son, will take the throne and be known as King Charles III.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

NFL Among Many to Recognize Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

NFL UK released a statement via Twitter on the passing of the former Queen.

“Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family. We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”