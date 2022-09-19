NFL: How To Watch Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Have a case of the Mondays, NFL fans? Don’t worry, the league provides the perfect cure to close out Week 2! We’ll have two games to watch on Monday Night Football. Doesn’t that make you feel better?

We’ve got some really interesting matchups going into this doubleheader, too. The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills square off first, followed by a clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch both Monday Night Football games this week.

Game 1: Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

The Titans are looking to respond in a big way after dropping a heartbreaking home game to the New York Giants on opening weekend, falling 21-20. Mike Vrabel’s team could make a huge statement with a road win over Buffalo.

Speaking of statements, the Bills sent a message across the league last Thursday in Los Angeles. Buffalo’s offense, led by Josh Allen, pummeled the Rams in a 31-10 decision, proving to the NFL they’re Super Bowl contenders.

This is a great matchup to start a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Kickoff Time: 6:15 PM CT

6:15 PM CT Location: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Television: ESPN/ESPN 2

ESPN/ESPN 2 TENN Starting QB: Ryan Tannehill (72-60)

Ryan Tannehill (72-60) BUFF Starting QB: Josh Allen (40-21)

Josh Allen (40-21) Spread: Bills -10

Game 2: Minnesota Vikings (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Well, someone will drop to .500 and the other will stay unbeaten heading into Week 3. Justin Jefferson shined for the Vikings in the season opener, catching nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Philadelphia squeaked out a road win against the Detroit Lions, thanks to four different players scoring a rushing touchdown and a pick-six from James Bradberry. Monday nights’ game against Minnesota will be a more difficult challenge for Philadelphia.