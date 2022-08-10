NFL Insider Names Pittsburgh Steelers’ Likely Starting Quarterback to Begin 2022 Season

After spending time in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport already believes the team has a clear starter at quarterback: Mitchell Trubisky.

From Inside Training Camp: After a day at #Steelers, it’s clear QB Mitch Trubisky is the likely starter. But what happens next is most interesting. pic.twitter.com/babKCkmTPJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2022

“They have not named a starter yet – it’s still an open competition – but it does seem like we can see the direction it’s going,” Rapoport explained. “Mitchell Trubisky has taken almost all the No. 1 reps. You still have Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. But when the season starts, it’s almost certainly going to be Trubisky in there.”

When the Steelers reported to training camp a few weeks ago, Pittsburgh was without a clear-cut starting quarterback for the first time since 2004. That was the year before the Ben Roethlisberger era began.

Head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the competition a few weeks ago. He has never known a primary starter other than Roethlisberger in his 15 seasons as head coach.

“I’ll say this because that’s the elephant in the room: We’re not going to micromanage or overmanage this quarterback competition,” Tomlin said at the time. “The depth chart will not rest on every throw, we’re going to be a little more steady than that. I think it’s important, from a leadership standpoint, to not overmanage it, to not be too impulsive. That’s what I relayed to those guys, and our actions will continue to display that mindset.”

In an interview this week, Tomlin admitted that if the team HAD to put out a quarterback for a meaningful game tomorrow, it would be Trubisky.

"Mitch has won in this league, the statistics bear that out and he has more experience than the others."



Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Mitchell Trubisky is QB1 if the season started today #HereWeGo



🎤: @BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/ornHQF6Epa — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 9, 2022

Breaking Down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Quarterback Competition

Rudolph has been Roethlisberger’s backup for four years since Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Steelers signed Trubisky – the former Chicago Bears’ No. 2 overall pick – this offseason as a free agent. But then the team picked Pitt quarterback Pickett 20th overall in April’s draft.

Rapoport went on to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been very impressed with Pickett thus far. The 24-year-old rookie has not had much public pressure (likely by design) while taking second and third-team reps.

“Sounds like Kenny Pickett has really gotten better every single day,” the NFL Network Insider said. “They like a lot of what he’s done.”

Pickett has already had a busy few weeks off the field – whether it has been signing an autograph for a young fan or setting a wedding date with his fiancée.