NFL Insider Shares Latest Development on New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara After Offseason Arrest

Alvin Kamara played in last season’s Pro Bowl before surrendering himself to authorities after the game. The running back and a group of friends – including Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons – became involved in a brutal altercation with an individual outside of a Las Vegas nightclub on February 5. The brawl left the man with facial fractures and various injuries to other extremities.

The footage of the event is jarring. And while most fans were unaware of Kamara’s involvement until after the Pro Bowl, many wondered why the 27-year-old played at all following the breaking news. However, nearly six months later, the case remains without resolution.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that things appear status quo on the Kamara front. The NFL continues to monitor the situation. However, the league awaits the continuation of the legal proceeding before making a decision pertaining to discipline. Kamara currently has a court date set for August 1. But the date has received a continuance twice, pushing back the eventual resolution further.

NFL still monitoring Alvin Kamara battery case, monitoring legal developments leading up to Aug. 1 court date.



No firm timetable for a decision on potential discipline.



https://t.co/Hy9jflUwU8 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 23, 2022

Based on the lacking of league discipline, unless placed on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List, Kamara remains eligible for team participation. However, Fowler also reports New Orleans is keeping tabs on free agent running backs. While Kamara technically could play Week 1, the uncertainty and potential evolvement of the circumstances has New Orleans on high-alert.

NFL’s Approach to Alvin Kamara Situation Looks Very Similar to League’s Deshaun Watson Response

Searching for an indication of how Kamara’s league discipline might turn out? Look no further than Deshaun Watson’s ongoing disciplinary proceedings. The Watson storyline remains unresolved. Following 26 accusations of sexual misconduct, the Cleveland Browns’ QB remains in limbo while a jointly appointed disciplinary officer finalizes a ruling after a hearing last month.

But similar to Kamara, the NFL never opted to place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list. Instead the league allowed the team to list Watson as inactive, refusing to take action until criminal legal proceedings closed. Once a grand jury declined to indict the quarterback in March, the league ramped up its own investigation into code of conduct violations, clearing the way for subsequent discipline.

If Kamara can take one thing away from Watson, regardless of the contrasting situations and criminal charges, this could hang over the running back’s head for a long while.