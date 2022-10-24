NFL Investigating After Video Shows Referees Ask Mike Evans for Autograph

The NFL is reportedly reviewing video which appears to show two referees asking Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans for an autograph after Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Moments after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 defeat, Evans was making his way to the locker room when side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter called his name. Evans turned around and signed a piece of paper handed to him from the referees.

I didn’t know refs get autographs after the game. pic.twitter.com/4IgUHIiAgz — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022

Per ESPN, the NFL and NFL Referees Association prohibits referees from asking players, coaches and team personnel for autographs or memorabilia, as it can give off the appearance of partiality. Under the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the NFL and NFLPA, officials are allowed to seek out autographs or memorabilia for charitable endeavors. Those requests, however, must be made through the league’s officiating department — not in person.

Lamberth is in his 21st season, while Sutter is in his fourth.

Ben Austro, author of “So You Think You Know Football?” said that the referees’ actions cannot be tolerated.

Look, we are all football fans. But autograph seeking, even if in the tunnel, cannot be tolerated. SJ Jeff Lamberth (21st season) and LJ Tripp Sutter (4) know better. This may be the last season for Lamberth, but that's no excuse to cross a line like thispic.twitter.com/CboOAH3Jr8 — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) October 24, 2022

