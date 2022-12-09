NFL Legend Boomer Esiason Blasts Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap With Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’

Sharing his thoughts about Brittney Griner being released from Russian custody, NFL legend Boomer Esiason blasts President Biden’s decision to conduct a one-for-one prison swap with “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout.

While speaking on his radio show, Boomer and Gio, Esiason spoke about the exchange and about how the U.S. is still struggling to even get former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan out of Russia. The serviceman has been imprisoned since 2018 after he was accused of espionage.

“I know that we’re all happy that Brittney’s home like we said earlier on, ” Boomer Esiason stated. “But when you think about the magnitude of what we traded to get back a WNBA professional athlete and left a Marine sitting there, whose family has been trying for years to get him out of there with nothing, nothing from the U.S. government.”

Boomer Esiason wasn’t done with his criticism about the Griner swap. “I kinda feel like the Russians basically were using her to get this guy out,” he continued. “It’s not an even swap; it’s not. We all know what happened to Brittney should have never happened. We look so pathetic. And listening to our President talk about this is such a pathetic feeling. I want to be happy, but I can’t be.”

Boomer Esiason then pointed out how the swap for Griner didn’t seem like a fair trade. “You got a guy who had a 25-year sentence, accused by the UN of getting involved in civil wars in Africa and killing millions of people, and you traded him for a WNBA superstar? Okay. It does not feel right at all.”

Gregg Gionnatti, Boom Esiason’s co-host, also shared his thoughts. “You just gave up the Merchant of Death, for Chrissakes. You couldn’t get back two people?”

Along with Boomer Esiason, Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons Speaks Out About the One-for-One Prison Exchange

Prior to Boomer Esiason’s criticism, Cowboys linebacker, Micah Parsons, took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the exchange and about Whelan still remaining in Russian custody.

“Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah,” Parsons declared in response to the news. He also wrote in a quote tweet of Biden’s message stating that Griner is on her way home. “We still not voting for you!”

However, Parsons did delete his original response to President Biden and sent out another message clearing up any confusion about his remarks. “My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner,” he wrote. “I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a Trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.”

Parsons continued to walk back his original tweet by noting that he just spoke to people he “respects and trusts” about the situation. “I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and others who have served,” he said. “For that, I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.”