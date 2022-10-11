NFL Legend Brett Favre Breaks Silence on Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal Criticism

As more details about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal continues to surface, NFL legend Brett Favre fires back on the criticism he has received over the situation.

As previously reported, the FBI started questioning Brett Favre about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. The retired NFL star allegedly received $1.1 million from former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant for giving motivational speeches. However, the Mississippi state auditor claimed that Favre never gave the speeches that he was paid for. Although Favre says he has repaid the money, it was reported that he did not pay the $228,000 in interest. Favre also wanted to use the funds to help build a new volleyball facility at Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Brett Favre declared that he has “unjustly” smeared in the media. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight,” he explained. “No one ever told me, and I did not know, that the funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University of me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

Brett Favre further explained that state agencies provided the funds to the Nancy News’ charity, the Mississippi Community Education Center. Which then gave the funds to the University. “All with the full knowledge and approval of other state agencies,” Favre claimed. “Including the State-wide Institute For Higher Learning, the Governor’s office, and the Attorney General’s office. ”

Brett Favre added he was told the legal work to ensure the funds could be accepted by the university.

Mississippi State Audition Says ‘Analysis’ Brett Favre Spoke Of ‘Was Incorrect’ For a Few Reasons

Meanwhile, Mississippi State Auditor, Shad White, who is the auditor that first discovered the misspending and fraud that Brett Favre has been accused of being a part of, spoke to Fox News that the analysis that Favre spoke of was incorrect for a few reasons.

“The volleyball court needed to be used to benefit the needy in Hattiesburg,” White explained. “And fast-forward to today, what we know now is that the volleyball court has not been used to benefit the needy. So, this is an unallowable use of TANF funds for a few different reasons. And for those reasons, it doesn’t matter that the attorney signed off on this. What matters is that it simply is not an allowable use of TANF funds, and it’s our job in the auditor’s office to point that out when we see it.”

The media outlet also pointed out that the TANF funds are now allowed for “brick and mortar” construction projects.