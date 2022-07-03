NFL Legend Brett Favre Thinks Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams Will Struggle Playing Without Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams is starting a new chapter in his NFL career. The Green Bay Packers traded the skilled wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, breaking up a lethal quarterback-wide receiver duo with Aaron Rodgers.

Adams proved to be the most reliable target for Rodgers in Green Bay’s passing attack over the past five seasons. The veteran wide receiver totaled 6,195 yards and 57 touchdowns, leading the league in both categories during that span, per NFL.com. Adams produced three 1,000-yard seasons and earned Pro Bowl honors each year from 2017-21.

Now that Adams is with a new team and catching passes from Derek Carr, Packers legend Brett Favre expects to see a dip in the numbers from the eight-year NFL veteran.

“No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either. But I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him.

“That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas. But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year he’s had this year. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”

In most cases, Favre would be making a strong point. Creating chemistry between a quarterback and wide receiver might take some time. What Favre may not realize, though, is that Carr and Adams played three years together at Fresno State (2011-13).

Yes, it’s been a while since the two have worn the same jersey, but there is some familiarity there. Plus, Adams is a five-time Pro Bowl selection with over 8,000 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns to his name.

It may not take Carr and Adams as long to develop that chemistry as Favre anticipates.

Brett Favre Doesn’t Have the Same Concern for Aaron Rodgers

If Brett Favre has concerns about Davante Adams’ ability to adjust with a new quarterback, you might suspect he’d have similar concerns for Aaron Rodgers, who just lost one of the league’s top pass-catchers. That’s not exactly the case, though.

Favre believes Rodgers has proven over time that he’s capable of winning with just about any receiver corps on the roster. The Green Bay legend argues the current Packers quarterback won’t let Adams’ departure affect his play.

“It’s hard to replace a great player like Davante Adams. It’s hard to replace Aaron Rodgers. You don’t replace those players,” Favre said. “You plug someone and hope that the others take up the slack until that person finds their own way. Aaron’s too good. Much like Tom Brady has gone into every season and manage to systematically tear teams apart with whoever — It doesn’t matter. And that will be the case with Aaron.”

Rodgers is still regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He led Green Bay to a 13-4 record last season, though he had a 1,000-yard receiver in Adams as a primary target. Will the Packers be able to pick up where they left off?

Favre sounds way more confident in that than Adams producing at a Pro Bowl level in Las Vegas.