WATCH: NFL Legend Troy Aikman Spends Day with Military, Rides In a Tank

Troy Aikman might be known as an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, but on Tuesday, he did his best Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was at Fort Hood hanging out with CAV soldiers, getting a chance to live a day in the life of a trooper. Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” and all, Aikman documented his day via an Instagram post.

“This is the chance of a lifetime,” Aikman said, via FOX 44 in Waco, Texas. “I have never had the opportunity to fly in a military helicopter, ride in a tank and hangout with CAV Soldiers.”

Aikman’s favorite part? Of course it was joining the tank crew and being in command of the military vehicle.

“He was very excited to see what it takes to be a part of a tank crew,” said Sgt. 1st Class Timothy C. Sensel, 1st Cavalry Division Abrams master gunner. “He gave us the fire command and we were able to successfully destroy the enemy target.”

Troy Aikman Has the “Upmost Respect” for U.S. Soldiers

To many across the country – mostly in Dallas – Troy Aikman is a hero. If you were to ask him, however, the U.S. soldier men and women are the real heroes. Aikman addressed the soldiers before he bid farewell.

“Thank you for allowing me to be here, it is an honor to see the brave men and women who really make it happen for our country,” Aikman said. “Thank you for all that you do. Meeting the Soldiers who are fans of many teams made me realize that the great thing about the military, is that all of you are on one team. It is the same team that I played for – the United States. It feels good to have Soldiers like you represent our country.”

It’s been a busy offseason for Aikman, who will begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. After spending 20 years with FOX calling games alongside Joe Buck, Aikman decided it was time for a change. He inked a five-year, $92.5 million deal with ESPN to continue his role as a color-commentator. Buck simultaneously signed with ESPN and the two will be the voices of “Monday Night Football.”