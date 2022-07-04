NFL Linebacker Von Miller Plans to Play Out Entire Six-Year Contract With Buffalo Bills

At 33 years old, a lot of players in the NFL might start contemplating retirement. Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller plans to stick around the league until he approaches 40.

Miller inked a lucrative six-year contract worth $120 million with the Bills this offseason. He signed on the dotted line after winning his second Super Bowl, this time with the Los Angeles Rams. The star linebacker has every intention of seeing the contract all the way through, too.

“This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing,” Miller said, per The Buffalo News. “I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady‘s done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So, I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I’m a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different.”

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, leading the Denver Broncos to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. The linebacker spent the first 10 1/2 years of his NFL career with the Broncos before he was sent to the Rams in a midseason trade in 2021.

Though he’s delivered a lot of hits in the course of his career, Miller says the key to sticking around for the next six years comes down to mentality. He also says he feels younger than 33.

“Of course, I’m getting older. But I don’t feel 33 at all,” Miller said. “The main thing is I don’t look 33 at all. When I’m running out here with the guys, I make it a point to show to my teammates and earn their trust that hey, I’m 33 years old but I can run with you. I can run with anybody and I’m healthy and I take care of my body.”

Von Miller’s First 11 Seasons are Hall of Fame Worthy

Von Miller doesn’t need to play another snap and he’s still likely headed to the Hall of Fame. Over the past decade, he’s proven himself as one of the NFL’s top linebackers.

Miller is the league’s sack leader among active players, according to NFL.com. He’s racked up 115.5 sacks in his career. The linebacker is also responsible for 540 total tackles, 26 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. In addition to his eight Pro Bowl selections and pair of Super Bowl rings, Miller also earned first-team All-Pro honors three times and was the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Even at 33, Miller continues to approach the game with the same attitude and tenacity.

“I’m all for rotation and all that stuff, but when it’s crunch time, I have to be in the game,” Miller told The Buffalo News. “I’m sure that coaches and everybody wouldn’t fight me on that. When it’s crunch time, I’m gonna be out there in the game.”

Is Health a Concern?

Clearly, Von Miller still feels like a young player in the NFL. The star linebacker did suffer an injury that kept him sidelined in 2020, though. Is that a cause for concern when it comes to fulfilling the entire six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills?

Miller suffered from a dislocated peroneal tendon, forcing him to miss the entire 2020 campaign. He bounced back quite nicely in 2021, tallying 9.5 sacks in 15 games with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

During the Rams’ Super Bowl run, Miller collected four sacks in the playoffs, as well as 14 total tackles and a forced fumble.

The injury in 2020 didn’t appear to impact Miller’s effectiveness that much on the field. If he’s able to stay healthy and continues to produce at a Pro Bowl level, playing out the six-year contract in Buffalo should be no problem.