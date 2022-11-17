NFL Moving Bills-Browns Game to Detroit Following Buffalo ‘Thundersnow’ Forecast

Sorry NFL fans who love a little powder on the field. The Bills and Browns game scheduled to take place in Buffalo has been moved due to the weather forecast. Due to heavy snow that is set to blanket the area, with some predictions of as much as 3-6 feet before Sunday, the league had to make an executive decision.

Although fans wanted to see the so-called “Thundersnow” game, it isn’t happening. The NFL is taking the game to Detroit with the severe weather in the forecast. That will mean the Bills will play back-to-back weeks at Ford Field. Buffalo takes on Detroit next week during Thanksgiving.

Adam Schefter with the news.

NFL officially is moving the Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo and to Ford Field in Detroit, where it will be played Sunday at 4:15 pm.



This is a developing story…