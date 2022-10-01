NFL and NFLPA Release Joint Statement Announcing Changes to Concussion Protocols

Ever since the Miami and Buffalo game where Tua Tagovailoa stumbled after a big hit, the NFLPA has been investigating. The NFLPA fired the doctor that cleared Tua during that Bills game. Now, it appears that the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association will work together.

These two organizations will work alongside one another to modify the concussion protocols moving forward. In fact, the changes will likely be made within the very near future. In the next week or so, concussion protocols will be given an update.

NFL-NFLPA Release Joint Agreement

The joint statement mentioned Tua Tagovailoa by name.

“The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations.”

The statement went on to say that the two sides “agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety. The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process.” Read the rest below.

NFL and NFLPA are now working to modify concussion protocols and they anticipate changes “in the coming days.” They released this statement tonight: pic.twitter.com/siaE7Xh7dA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2022

The Tua situation has been ongoing for almost a week now. That Bills game sent off alarm bells for a lot of fans and of course, for the NFLPA. The Player’s Association is set up to help these players and represent them when they need it. No one wants to see a repeat of what happened on Thursday Night Football in Cincinnati.

While the Bills play was bad enough, that moment against the Bengals shocked players and fans alike online. Seeing the NFL and NFLPA coming together to change things in a quick manner is reassuring. Still, you have to ask yourself why it had to happen to Tua for things to change.

Whatever makes the game safer and protects the players is a move in the right direction. No need for unnecessary incidents like this to happen ever again. Let’s hope the updates get it right and prevent the next situation from happening in the first place.