NFL Obliterates NBA in Christmas Day TV Ratings

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been the holiday dedicated to the NFL. Christmas, on the hand, has been the NBA’s time to shine. That wasn’t exactly the case in 2022, though.

According to Ari Meirov, the NFL’s ratings obliterated the NBA’s on Christmas Day. The most-watched NFL game of the afternoon (Packers vs. Dolphins) landed four times as many viewers as the highest-rated NBA contest (Bucks-Celtics).

Nearly 26 million viewers tuned in for the Packers-Dolphins game on Christmas Day. Alone, that received more views than the five NBA games combined. Do you think the NFL is pretty popular?

Meirov provides the complete breakdown below. All three NFL games netted over 17 million viewers for the afternoon. Meanwhile, only one NBA game exceeded 5 million viewers.

NFL and NBA viewership numbers from the Christmas games:



NFL:

– Packers-Dolphins: 25.92M

– Broncos-Rams: 22.57M

– Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15M



NBA:

– 76ers-Knicks: 4.04M

– Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33M

– Bucks-Celtics: 6.03M

– Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70M

– Suns-Nuggets: 2.49M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022

This is just further evidence that the NFL reigns supreme in the United States. Even on a holiday traditionally dedicated to the NBA, fans chose football over basketball.

For Your Viewing Pleasure …

NFL fans who stuck around for the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts got one heck of a treat. Who doesn’t love an awkward encounter between Scott Van Pelt and Joe Buck?

Following the MNF broadcast, things got pretty icy between SVP and the play-by-play man. At first, it seemed like the two were joking when Van Pelt only asked Buck one question about the game.

“That’s it? I only get one question,” Buck said. “But, I have to awkwardly stand here.”

After that, the conversation between Van Pelt and Buck turned awkward. Eventually, SVP ended the segment because things got so uncomfortable. You can see the complete clip here.

Fans tried to determine whether this was some sort of bit or if there’s some actual animosity between Van Pelt and Buck. Whatever the case, everyone watching Monday Night Football was entertained and uncomfortable at the same time.