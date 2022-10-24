WATCH: NFL Official Asks Bucs WR Mike Evans for Autograph, Social Media Loses Its Mind

The NFL conspiracy theorists have surfaced on social media. On Sunday afternoon, a video of an official from the Tampa Bay-Carolina game asking for an autograph from Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans went viral. And, yes, there’s a lot of outrage over it.

Tampa Bay dropped its third game in four outings, losing to Carolina 21-3. But that was hardly the biggest story from the game — at least after this video made its way to social media.

I didn’t know refs get autographs after the game. pic.twitter.com/4IgUHIiAgz — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022

Can’t imagine why NFL fans would be outraged over that, can you?

Before diving into some of the responses, there’s probably a reason why the official asked for an autograph. After all, referees having families, children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren who might love certain players.

That kind of logic went out the window as soon as the video hit social media, though.

Hmmmm 🤨🤔 Super Bowl 50 comes to mind after seeing this — Ken_International (@HoodiedSaiyan) October 23, 2022

Some fans did have a more measured response, saying it’s not really a big deal. Others, however, jumped straight to the conclusion that Tampa Bay has the officials in its back pocket.

This would seem to make an argument hat refs can be bias… this is a bad look @NFL @NFLOfficiating — Uncle Nicky (@UncleNicky216) October 23, 2022

One fan brought up the point that it might’ve been a slightly worse look for the NFL if Tampa Bay had won the game.

This would be a bad look if the Bucs would’ve won lol.. — Nick Bostic (@nick_bostic) October 23, 2022

This might look a little strange, but it’s probably not as uncommon as you’d think. That won’t make the conspiracy theorists happy, though.

We can’t wait to see what other conclusions are drawn after more fans see this video.

Social Media Trolls Mike Evans After Dropped Pass

Mike Evans was a popular figure on Twitter Sunday. If he wasn’t mentioned for giving an official an autograph after the game, he was being trolled for dropping one of the easiest passes you’ll see.

Early in the game, Tom Brady delivered a perfect pass to Evans down the field, which looked like it would give the Bucs an early 7-0 lead. But … Evans couldn’t haul it in. It might’ve been one of the more embarrassing drops of his career.

Look away, Mike Evans fantasy managers 😱pic.twitter.com/LFainRcCr4 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 23, 2022

Yikes.

Needless to say, Evans did catch plenty of grief for that drop. Especially since Tampa Bay never recovered, losing 21-3 to fall to 3-4 on the year.

Evans finished the game catching nine passes for 96 yards, but it wasn’t enough.

Mike Evans C’MON MAN! — Real Sports Junkie of Florida (@SportsJunkieFLA) October 23, 2022

Evans and the Bucs won’t have much time to think about their struggles Sunday. Tampa Bay will play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football this week.