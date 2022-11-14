NFL Officials Admit to Making Huge Mistake in Vikings-Bills Game

Breaking news, everyone! NFL officials have admitted to making a serious mistake in Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Fortunately, the missed call didn’t impact the outcome of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 10 game, Buffalo put together a game-tying drive to force overtime with the Vikings. Part of that drive included a 20-yard pass from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis, putting the Bills on the cusp of field goal range.

The problem? Davis didn’t actually catch the football. Have a look for yourself:

oh damn Gabe Davis *didn't* catch that pic.twitter.com/7WctU2SEPq — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 13, 2022

On the field, the play was ruled a completion, giving Buffalo the ball at the Minnesota 40-yard line. Buffalo then completed one more pass and was the beneficiary of a pass interference call, setting up a game-tying field goal.

Officials did not review the call and Minnesota couldn’t challenge the ruling. After the game, the officials admitted to getting the call wrong.

“We were able – several plays after – to look at all the angles,” NFL Senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said, per OutKick. “It would have been reversed to an incomplete pass because he did not maintain control of the ball after he hit the ground and the ball touched the ground out of bounds.”

Those are the kind of mistakes the NFL must clean up. Fortunately, it didn’t impact the outcome of the game. Minnesota connected on a field goal in overtime to take a 33-30 lead. Then, Vikings cornerback Patrick intercepted Josh Allen to end the game.

Justin Jefferson Hauls in NFL’s Catch of the Year

While we’re talking about catches, how about the grab Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in late in the game? It’s a play that many fans around the league are calling the catch of the year.

Facing a 4th-and-long situation against the Buffalo Bills, Kirk Cousins threw a desperation pass in Jefferson’s direction. The receiver made one of the most incredible plays you’ll ever see, keeping the drive alive.

There are no words to describe that catch.

Jefferson totaled 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. He posted one of the best performances for a wide receiver during the 2022 campaign.