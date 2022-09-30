NFL Players React to Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury During Dolphins-Bengals TNF Game

The NFL world watched as Tua Tagovailoa went down hard during the second quarter of the Dolphins’ Thursday Night Football matchup. After a sack from a Bengals’ defensive lineman, Tua hit the back of his head on the ground while wearing his helmet. He lay there for a few minutes while medical personnel worked to stabilize him and put him on a stretcher.

In response to the hit and the injury, fans and players alike took to social media to give their thoughts and prayers to the young QB. Tua Tagovailoa is in his third season in the NFL and has shown promise. After Sunday’s incident and today, it makes you wonder when we will see Tua on the field next.

This was a moment that impacted everyone watching from Cincinnati to the nationwide audience on TV. Just a scary situation all the way around.

NFL Players Offer Prayers for Tua Tagovailoa

On Twitter, competitors and players from all over the league offered great messages for Tua. Patrick Mahomes sent his prayers up for the Dolphins quarterback. These players know better than anyone what it means to get out on that field and face those hits week in and week out.

From one QB to another, Mahomes understands this situation better than just about anyone.

Prayers up man.. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 30, 2022

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Jerry Jeudy, Broncos receiver now, sent a message out to his former teammate. That has to be hard seeing your friend take a hit like that. The former Saban acolytes have a connection so you know Jeudy hated to see Tua take that tackle.

Prayers up for you my boii 🙏🏾 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) September 30, 2022

The NFL’s resident nice guy Russell Wilson was also quick to send out a message for Tua. Again, quarterbacks are a club of their own. If anyone knows how intense and scary things can get in the pocket or after a sack then it’s a guy like Wilson who has been in the league for years.

Praying for you @Tua 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 30, 2022

NFL players are a fraternity of their own. When someone goes down like that, players put aside differences and rivalries and come together. No one wants to see a player taken out on a stretcher. Hopefully, Tua Tagovailoa is able to get the care he needs and recovers quickly.