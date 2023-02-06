NFL Players Vote Revealed on Top-5 Tight Ends in the League

Now this is a competitive category. If you’re an NFL player, who would you choose as the best tight end in the league?

Is it Travis Kelce, who is playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl? His play will have a say in whether the Chiefs win the most coveted trophy in American sports. Or maybe it’s George Kittle, the free-spirited 49er who had the fantastic catch to help San Francisco beat the Cowboys in the divisional round.

Now that Rob Gronkowski has stayed retired, Kelce and Kittle (sounds like a fun-loving law firm) are the most dominating tight ends in the NFL. And the position also is having a moment as more teams rely on them to thwart a zone defense.

So let’s get to it. Who did NFL players select as the top tight end? Who was the runnerup? We even have an incredible top five.

Do You Agree or Disagree with List of Top NFL Tight Ends?

And the winner is … Travis Kelce. He caught the most passes, by far, among NFL tight ends, with 110 receptions. Patrick Mahomes loves to toss it to this tight end, with a quarter of his completions going to Kelce.

And Kelce, no doubt, is one of the strongest personalities in the NFL. He gave grief to Bengals players and Cincinnati’s mayor after the AFC championship. He’ll also face off against his older brother, Jason, in the Super Bowl. Jason is the starting center for the Eagles. And like Travis, he’s going for a second Super Bowl ring. The two host a podcast called New Heights. On Monday’s episode, Jason teased that his mother was cheering for him to win because he’s given her grandchildren.

Let’s move onto to Kittle. He missed the first two games of the season because of a groin injury. By the time he returned to the lineup, starting quarterback Trey Lance already was gone for the season. Then Jimmy Garopollo went down. Rookie Brock Purdy took over in early December, then hurt his elbow on the opening possession of the NFC title game. It all played a part in Kittle’s stats. He caught 60 passes, which ranked only seventh best among league tight ends. And he also scored 11 touchdowns.

Check out this reception. This is why he made No. 2.

OMG GEORGE KITTLE 😱 pic.twitter.com/lM3QqtSBQJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

Baltimore’s Mark Andrews ranked No. 3 in the players vote for the top tight ends in the NFL. He caught 73 passes for 844 yards with five touchdowns. He also proved to be one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

Then there’s T.J. Hockenson, who made himself right at home catching passes with the Vikings. Minnesota traded for him this past season. And Hockenson caught 86 passes for 914 yards and six scores. It was the best season of his career.

Evan Engram finished out the list for the top tight ends in the NFL. He caught 73 passes for 766 yards for the Jaguars.. And he also helped Trevor Lawrence thrive in the quarterback’s second season in the league.