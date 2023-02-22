NFL QB Prospect CJ Stroud Reveals Crazy Lengths Ohio State Fans Went to Criticize Him

CJ Stroud doesn’t check social media during the season because he doesn’t want to read the negative comments. But that didn’t stop Ohio State fans from finding another way to reach him.

In a recent radio interview, Stroud revealed that fans sent him money through Venmo last season just to criticize his play.

“It’s a two-way street,” he said. “We’re all humans and people tell you they don’t care, they’re blocking it out. For me and my teammates, being at Ohio State, if you have social media or any type of technology, Ohio State fans have it. I was getting DMs — I don’t have social media during the season. I was getting DMs on Venmo, the money app, through fans telling me to play better.

“…It was insane, but at the end of the day, it comes with the territory. I learned so much from it.”

On the surface, there didn’t appear to be much to complain about with CJ Stroud. The quarterback led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff, finishing second in the FBS with 41 passing touchdowns in addition to 3,688 yards and six interceptions.

However, this strange situation proves nothing will stop angry fans from venting their frustrations. At least Stroud got paid to deal with it. That, combined with his NIL deals, ensures he will enter the NFL with some spending money already at his disposal.

Stroud is a Projected Top-Five NFL Draft Pick

Stroud enters the 2023 NFL Draft with plenty of hype surrounding him. A recent mock draft from ESPN’s Todd McShay has him going second overall to the Houston Texans.

If that holds true, he will be the third Buckeyes quarterback taken in the first round over the past five years. Dwayne Haskins (2019) and Justin Fields (2021) are the other two.

The Dallas Cowboys have also reportedly expressed interest in Stroud. However, with them holding the No. 26 pick, they would likely need to trade up to make that happen.