NFL Receiver Terry McLaurin Says He Was ‘Confident’ A Deal Would Be Reached With Washington Commanders

Contract negotiations might’ve taken a little longer than expected, but wide receiver Terry McLaurin never lost faith in reaching a deal with the Washington Commanders.

A week after agreeing to a three-year contract extension with Washington, McLaurin met with reporters to discuss the deal. The former Ohio State star will receive up to $71 million in new money as part of the new contract.

McLaurin said he remained confident throughout the process. He didn’t have any desire to leave the organization, either.

“I felt confident honestly,” McLaurin said, per NFL.com. “From talking to my agent, Buddy (Baker), to the conversations I’ve had with coach (Ron) Rivera, it was very evident that they wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here.”

McLaurin is deserving of a new contract after posting impressive numbers through his first three seasons in the NFL, amassing 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns on 222 receptions. McLaurin eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark each of the last two seasons.

With the extension, McLaurin will suit up for the Commanders through the 2025 season.

McLaurin’s New Contract With Washington Makes NFL History

Less than four full years into his NFL career, Terry McLaurin is making history.

First, McLaurin’s new contract extension makes him one of the top-five highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But that’s not what makes his contract historic for the league.

The new three-year extension for Terry McLaurin includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest given to any wide receiver, and also has 76.4 percent of the new money in deal guaranteed. The deal contractually ties the 26-year-old McLaurin to Washington through the 2025 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

McLaurin’s new deal includes a $28 million signing bonus, the highest amount ever for a receiver in the NFL. In addition to the signing bonus, a whopping 76 percent of the receiver’s contract is guaranteed money.

Missing Washington’s Offseason Minicamp “Weird,” McLaurin Says

While Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders worked through contract negotiations, the receiver missed the team’s mandatory offseason minicamp in June. It was an odd feeling for the fourth-year NFL receiver.

“It was weird. I don’t miss practice, even when I’ve been banged up at times,” McLaurin said, per NFL.com. “I know how important those reps are. I know how important that chemistry is to be built, especially during this time, not just on the field, not just the chemistry but camaraderie in the locker room. That was really hard for me. But you understand the business.”

Now that the deal is in place, McLaurin can focus on helping lead the Commanders back to the playoffs. He says his goal for the team is to “have a real shot to win the Super Bowl.”

McLaurin finished the 2021 campaign with 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.