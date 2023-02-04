NFL Releases Troubling Report on Concussions from 2022 Season

There was a significant increase in the number of concussions reported during the 2022 NFL season. The league released the statistics on head injuries this week.

Per FOX News, the NFL saw an 18% increase in the number of concussions from the 2021 season. The league reported a total of 149 concussions during the 2022 year, in a total of 271 games.

It’s a pretty concerning trend for the league as it continues to emphasize the health and safety of players. Limiting head injuries has been a focus for the league, but the 18% increase in concussions indicates that there’s still a long way to go.

FOX News also reports that the 149 concussions is a 14% increase for the league’s three-year average from 2018-20.

“We continue to become more cautious and conservative in our evaluation and diagnosis of concussions,” NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said, according to ESPN. “That’s not just an opinion. That’s backed up by the data.”

In 2021, the NFL expanded the regular season to 17 games. The league did see a decrease in the number of concussions in preseason camp this past year.

Fans Lack Interest in NFL Pro Bowl

One thing the NFL attempted to do this year was spice up the Pro Bowl. The league moved towards a flag football game but also designed certain skills competitions in an effort to get more fan engagement.

It hasn’t worked.

The Pro Bowl activities, which started on Thursday, drew an average of 1.063 million viewers on ESPN. That didn’t even beat out an NBA matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, which had 1.165 million viewers on TNT.

Obviously, these are just specific skills competitions. We haven’t gotten to the flag football game, which features Eli and Peyton Manning as head coaches. Perhaps the actual game will draw a larger audience.

But if this week has been any indication, fans really aren’t that interested in these skills competitions. Good try, though, NFL.