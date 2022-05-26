NFL Reportedly Set to Launch Streaming Service ‘NFL Plus’ in July

Just when we all thought there were enough sports streaming services, there happens to be another one coming soon. While there’s already platforms like ESPN+, NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock out there today, get ready for another service to be launched this summer.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the NFL is set to launch its own streaming service – “NFL Plus” – in July. While the league already has the NFL Network, NFL Plus will have a different setup. As SBJ reports, the new streaming service will primarily focus on mobile device access. That is said to include live games, podcasts and team content – and all for $5 a month.

Although NFL Plus is anticipated to cater to mostly mobile devices, the Sports Business Journal says that there’s a significant catch. Unlike NFL Sunday Ticket, the new streaming service will most likely “limit fans to the games they otherwise could see on local TV.” That means if you live in the Nashville market and are a Tennessee Titans fan, then you can watch their game on your phone. But, if you live in the Nashville market and want to watch the Dallas Cowboys, then you probably can’t on NFL Plus.

With all of that said, NFL Plus seems like it’ll be a toss-up for fans. While some will want to have it so they can watch local games from wherever they are, others will choose to stick with NFL Sunday Ticket – or the service they use to watch NFL games. We’ll see how it all plays out come July.

