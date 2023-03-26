NFL Reporter Hammered Over Terrible March Madness idea

Ben Volin, an NFL reporter for the Boston Globe, made a big mistake late Friday night.

And no, it didn’t involve anything Volin wrote in a published story — it had to do with one simple tweet. You see, Volin broke the rules — he tried to propose a change to something that is already perfect. Of course, we’re talking about the NCAA Tournament, March Madness if you will.

While Volin acknowledged the tournament is “incredible,” he mentioned how it makes the regular season “meaningless.” He then offered a solution to his “problem.”

March Madness is incredible, but it renders the four months of regular season completely meaningless. Maybe the NCAA should let the higher seeds start each game with a lead, like the PGA Tour Championship — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 25, 2023

“March Madness is incredible, but it renders the four months of regular season completely meaningless,” Volin wrote on Twitter. “Maybe the NCAA should let the higher seeds start each game with a lead, like the PGA Tour Championship.”

Volin, as expected, was ripped pretty hard for his opinion. In this case, there’s simply no “respecting one’s opinion,” as evident by the response on social media.

“Don’t be this guy,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “This tournament is what makes NCAA basketball so unique. Being the best team during the regular season certainly gives you a leg up with seeding and location, but in the end you have to play well for 6 straight games against quality opponents to win it all.”

Volin’s take has been described as the “dumbest take in all of sports.”

“This is the dumbest take in all of sports,” another fan wrote. “#MarchMadness is the best tournament anywhere. You prove your championship mettle on the court. End of story.”

March Madness Goes Crazy on Road to Final Four

The 2023 version of the NCAA Tournament has been unique, as for the first time in history, zero No. 1 seeds advanced to the Elite Eight. In addition, seven of the eight teams remaining as of Friday had never won a national championship. UConn, who notched an 82-54 victory over Gonzaga to advance to the Final Four, is the only remaining team to have won a national championship.

Florida Atlantic has become the story of the tournament, defeating Kansas State, 79-76, to advance to its first Final Four in just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 9 seeded Owls are looking to become the lowest-seed to ever cut down the nets as national champions. Villanova, a No. 8 seed, was the last team standing in the 1985 NCAA Tournament.

Clearly the higher seeds need more of an advantage, right?