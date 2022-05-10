NFL Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux Makes Charitable Donation to Receive Jersey Number

Kayvon Thibodeaux wore jersey No. 5 while he was at Oregon, and he wanted the same number at the NFL level. After being selected No. 5 overall by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Thibodeaux has been able to get his way – but by doing a good deed.

While No. 5 was already being worn by veteran Giants kicker Graham Gano, the rookie Thibodeaux was able to convince him to give it up by making a positive impact. As posted on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thibodeaux donated $50,000 to the Puppies Behind Bars organization and received the jersey number as a result.

According to their website, Puppies Behind Bars “trains incarcerated individuals to raise service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, as well as explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.” There is a great need for service dogs, and Thibodeaux is helping bring more to those who need them most.

While Thibodeaux was able to get his number, the Giants put his name on the back of a No. 5 jersey and hung it in his locker to make it official. Take a look at it below.

To get the No. 5 from veteran kicker Graham Gano, Giants’ first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux donated $50,000 to Puppies Behind Bars, which provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, in addition to explosive-detection canines for law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/mbmK7lPrLJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2022

Instead of just demanding for No. 5 to be handed over to him, Thibodeaux used some of his first earnings as an NFL player and made a charitable donation. Props to the rookie for doing it the right way.

Graham Gano Tweets About Giving up Jersey No. 5 to Kayvon Thibodeaux

Although the news just came out Tuesday, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Graham Gano had been putting together their jersey plan for over a week.

“By the way, @kayvont and I knew the number change was going down for about a week before we said anything,” Gano posted on Twitter. “Loved messing with all of y’all every step of the way.”

By the way, @kayvont and I knew the number change was going down for about a week before we said anything. Loved messing with all of y’all every step of the way. 😁 — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) May 10, 2022

It was a unique, but heartfelt operation between the two New York Giants and shows other NFL players how jersey exchanges should go down.