NFL Schedule 2022: Why the Pittsburgh Steelers Have a Huge Advantage This Season

Although the NFL won’t reveal the official fall schedule until next week, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know they caught a significant break.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers go on the road and leave Heinz Field, they won’t have to travel far, relative to other NFL teams. In fact, the Steelers never will have to travel outside the Eastern time zone.

Adam Schefter, the ESPN NFL analyst, posted the travel numbers on his Twitter feed.

With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via @billsperos.



The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season.

And Bookies.com broke down the mileage numbers even more. The Steelers, like all AFC teams, will play nine games on the road. All total, they’ll travel 6,442 miles. And about half that total comes from travel to two games. Pittsburgh’s longest trip is to play the Miami Dolphins. That’s 2006 miles. The Steelers also play at Atlanta. And that’ll be 1,044 miles.

The teams located in the Midwest appear to have the travel advantage. Detroit’s road mileage totals 8,348 miles. The Lions rank just above Pittsburgh. Cleveland’s road opponents represent 9,986 miles, while Chicago needs to travel 10,086 and Cincinnati at 10,836.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks will cross 34 time zones and travel 29,446 to top the NFL. Ten teams will jet for more than 20,000 miles to arrive at road games in 2022.

Given that the Steelers will be starting a new quarterback this year, the NFL schedule is a convenient gift for Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger retired after 2021. He’d been Pittsburgh’s QB1 since 2004.

The Steelers also suffered through tragedy last month. Dwayne Haskins, who was one of three quarterbacks competing for the job, died after being struck by a truck. He was on a trip to southern Florida, training with other Steelers when the accident happened.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of last week’s NFL draft. The Steelers also still have Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. Pittsburgh will conduct rookie minicamp May 13-15. The Steelers will conduct organized team activities from May 24 through June 9. Another minicamp is set for June 14-16.

The NFL rolls out all schedule details next week in a big extravaganza. First, each of the four broadcasting partners will announce a game Monday through Thursday. ESPN names a game Monday during Good Morning America. On Tuesday, CBS will tout its top game on CBS Mornings. Fox follows, Wednesday, with an announcement on Fox and Friends. Then NBC reveals its premiere game, Thursday, on the Today show.

Then next Thursday at 6 p.m., Eastern, each team will reveal their first home game opponent. And finally comes the big mass announcement set for 8 p.m. Eastern with the NFL schedule show on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Earlier, the NFL named the teams that will play outside the United States. Seattle and Tampa Bay play in Germany. The Arizona Cardinals are the home team against the San Francisco 49ers in a game in Mexico City. Jacksonville takes on Denver in London. The city also is the site for a game between Green Bay and the New York Giants. Plus, New Orleans also meets Minnesota there as well.