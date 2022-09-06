NFL Week 1 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Congratulations, NFL fans, you’ve made it. The long off-season has finally concluded, and the 2022 regular season kicks off this week. Break out the beer and hot wings, it’s going to be a fun weekend of football.

The NFL schedule does not disappoint in Week 1. Action starts on Thursday with a premier showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. It’s a prime-time clash featuring last year’s Super Bowl winner and an AFC favorite.

Plenty of divisional matchups bless our television screens on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 12 p.m. CT and continuing through to the 3:25 p.m. CT start times. The evening concludes with Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Closing out the NFL schedule is a Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. It should be an incredible way to open the football season.

Don’t want to miss a second of the action? Here’s how you can watch every single game in Week 1(All times CT):

The NFL regular season starts off with a great matchup. Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory last season. Buffalo is charging in the AFC with a championship on its mind.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Bills -2.5

Sunday, Sept. 11 — Noon Kickoffs

The busiest time slot of Week 1 in the NFL comes at noon. There are nine games to choose from in this time slot, with several divisional matchups on the docket. Keep an eye on the Browns-Panthers contest, with quarterback Baker Mayfield taking on his former team.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Saints -5.5

San Franisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

Location: Soldier Field

Soldier Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: 49ers -7

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Location: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bengals -6.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

Location: Ford Field

Ford Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Eagles -4

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Dolphins -3

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Ravens -7

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders

Location: FedEx Field

FedEx Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Commanders -3

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Panthers -2.5

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Location: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Colts -8

Sunday, Sept. 11 — 3:25 p.m. Kickoffs

Who’s ready to see two of the top quarterbacks in the league go head-to-head? Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray share a field in Glendale this weekend for the biggest game of the 3:25 p.m. time slot. There will also be a lot of interest in the Packers-Vikings division clash.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Packers -1.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Location: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Chiefs -4.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Chargers -3

Tom Brady can put some of the offseason drama behind him, returning to the field in Sunday’s primetime showdown. Tampa Bay wants to prove it’s still a top team in the NFC while Dallas hopes to secure a critical early-season victory.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.

7:20 p.m. TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Buccaneers -1.5

Russell Wilson squares off against his former team in a game that concludes Week 1 in the NFL. Does Denver finally have the quarterback to return the team to the top of the AFC? What can we expect from the new-look Seahawks? We might get some answers from both teams Monday.

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks