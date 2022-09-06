NFL Week 1 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Congratulations, NFL fans, you’ve made it. The long off-season has finally concluded, and the 2022 regular season kicks off this week. Break out the beer and hot wings, it’s going to be a fun weekend of football.
The NFL schedule does not disappoint in Week 1. Action starts on Thursday with a premier showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. It’s a prime-time clash featuring last year’s Super Bowl winner and an AFC favorite.
Plenty of divisional matchups bless our television screens on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 12 p.m. CT and continuing through to the 3:25 p.m. CT start times. The evening concludes with Tom Brady‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Closing out the NFL schedule is a Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. It should be an incredible way to open the football season.
Don’t want to miss a second of the action? Here’s how you can watch every single game in Week 1(All times CT):
Thursday, Sept. 8 — Thursday Night Football
The NFL regular season starts off with a great matchup. Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory last season. Buffalo is charging in the AFC with a championship on its mind.
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Spread: Bills -2.5
Sunday, Sept. 11 — Noon Kickoffs
The busiest time slot of Week 1 in the NFL comes at noon. There are nine games to choose from in this time slot, with several divisional matchups on the docket. Keep an eye on the Browns-Panthers contest, with quarterback Baker Mayfield taking on his former team.
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Saints -5.5
San Franisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears
- Location: Soldier Field
- TV: FOX
- Spread: 49ers -7
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Bengals -6.5
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions
- Location: Ford Field
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Eagles -4
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Dolphins -3
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets
- Location: MetLife Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Ravens -7
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders
- Location: FedEx Field
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Commanders -3
Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Panthers -2.5
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
- Location: NRG Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Colts -8
Sunday, Sept. 11 — 3:25 p.m. Kickoffs
Who’s ready to see two of the top quarterbacks in the league go head-to-head? Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray share a field in Glendale this weekend for the biggest game of the 3:25 p.m. time slot. There will also be a lot of interest in the Packers-Vikings division clash.
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Packers -1.5
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Location: State Farm Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Chiefs -4.5
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Chargers -3
Sunday, Sept. 11 — Sunday Night Football
Tom Brady can put some of the offseason drama behind him, returning to the field in Sunday’s primetime showdown. Tampa Bay wants to prove it’s still a top team in the NFC while Dallas hopes to secure a critical early-season victory.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Location: AT&T Stadium
- Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.
- TV: NBC
- Spread: Buccaneers -1.5
Monday, Sept. 12 — Monday Night Football
Russell Wilson squares off against his former team in a game that concludes Week 1 in the NFL. Does Denver finally have the quarterback to return the team to the top of the AFC? What can we expect from the new-look Seahawks? We might get some answers from both teams Monday.
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Location: Lumen Field
- Kickoff: 7:15 p.m.
- TV: ESPN/ABC
- Spread: Broncos -6.5