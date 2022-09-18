NFL Slaps Bills WR Stefon Diggs with Ridiculous Fine for Taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey in Week 1

The NFL officially stands for “No Fun League” again. On Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the league has fined Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs for taunting Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey during the Week 1 game.

Per Pelissero, the NFL fined Diggs $10,609 for taunting Ramsey after a touchdown catch in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8. Officials did not throw a flag on the play.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct — taunting #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey after Diggs’ long touchdown in last week’s opener.



No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/xtGNQdMxgW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022

The NFL has made an effort to reduce the amount of taunting seen in games. However, Diggs’ reaction after hauling in a 53-yard touchdown pass in the opening game of the season seems relatively mild.

Below is the play that cost the Buffalo wide receiver more than $10,000 in fines.

That doesn’t appear over-the-top from Diggs, but the NFL is adamant on its taunting stance. It wants to eliminate from the game as much as possible.

Diggs took a hit in the pocketbook, but he certainly got the best of Ramsey on the field. The receiver finished the game with 122 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Buffalo eviscerated the Rams 31-10.

Stefon Diggs Not Alone in NFL Fines

Stefon Diggs isn’t the only player to see his bank account take a hit this week. He was one of three players fined from that Week 1 contest between the Bills and Rams.

Diggs’ teammate, cornerback Dane Jackson, was hit with a $5,000 fine after Boogie Basham intercepted a pass off of Matthew Stafford. The NFL also hit Rams linebacker Justin Hollins with a $5,300 fine for a horse-collar tackle on Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

#Bills CB Dane Jackson was also fined $4,972 for taunting after teammate Boogie Basham’s interception in last week’s opener.

#Rams LB Justin Hollins was fined $5,361 for a horse collar tackle on #Bills TE Dawson Knox in the same game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022

Unfortunately, this game was a little more entertaining to the NFL league office than to fans. Despite the high-profile matchup, Buffalo cruised to an easy 21-point victory and looks like a true Super Bowl contender. The Rams … have some work to do to defend their crown.

The Bills play the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 while the Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons.