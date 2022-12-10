NFL Slaps Saints Player, Coaches With More Than $500K in Fines

The NFL slapped the New Orleans Saints, multiple team coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan with more than $500,000 in fines for faking an injury, according to ESPN. The incident occurred during last week’s Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints received the largest fine, having to pay $350,000. Additionally, Head coach Dennis Allen will pay $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen received a $50,000 fine and Cam Jordan was slapped with a $50,000 penalty.

The incident in question unfolded in the fourth quarter of the Monday Night Football game. Jordan was lying on the field while the Buccaneers attempted to rush to the line of scrimmage. Officials called an injury timeout.

The Saints have denied the assumption that Jordan faked an injury during the game. New Orleans released a statement on Saturday.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention,” the statement said.

Jordan left the game, went to the medical tent and then was able to return to action later in the game. But the Saints

“He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

Saints DE Cameron Jordan Tweets About NFL Fine

To say Cameron Jordan was upset about the NFL’s decision to issue multiple fines would be an understatement. The defensive end for New Orleans had a few thoughts he wanted to share via social media.

“Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge,” Jordan’s tweet said. “‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me.”

“Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous- clearly aggravated something. then he told me how much the fine was,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

This season, Jordan has piled up 25 tackles with 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. We’ll see if the NFL decides to overturn its initial ruling and withdraw the fine.