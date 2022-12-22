NFL Sunday Ticket Package Ditches DirecTV for YouTube in Massive $2B Deal

We have big news for NFL fans. According to new reports, Youtube will now be the new streaming home for the league’s Sunday Ticket package. The move announced on Thursday is set to kick off next season. In addition, it also puts an end to DirecTV’s decade-long endeavor with the NFL.

Now, the package will let fans stream every NFL Sunday game instead of the previously chosen local games from broadcast networks. It will also be sold as a separately priced upgrade to YouTube TV customers and those who use the new YouTube Primetime Channels which feature content from 30 different streaming platforms. At this time, it’s unclear how much the new package will cost.

Shortly after officials made the announcement, fans were quick to ask questions about the switch-up. On Twitter, football fans seemed to want more clarification about the change.

“Can you just sign up for Sunday Ticket through the Premium channels? Or do you have to subscribe to YouTube TV? The way I read it, you could lay for it as a standalone, but I want to make sure,” asked one curious fan. Someone else wrote: “I wonder how this will be distributed to bars and restaurants.”

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released his own statement about making the move to Youtube.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” he said. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

NFL says goodbye to DirecTV after 14 years, more sports making the jump to streaming

Despite Goodell’s best intentions to change how fans watch Sunday football, some are already poo-pooing the move, saying streaming will only disrupt their viewing experience.

“I hate streaming games. its always delayed,” penned one annoyed fan. Another added, “I see my YouTubeTV subscription fees increasing….”

Since 1994, viewers have looked to DirectTV for providing the Sunday Ticket package. Now, the current offering will expire at the end of this year’s season.

Additionally, the package is only for NFL games on Sundays. Networks such as. ESPN and NBC will still obtain the rights to air primetime games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

The move also follows a pattern of sports rights transitioning to steaming platforms in the past few years. Earlier this year, the football league’s Thursday Night Football games made the jump to Amazon Prime Video. In addition, Apple TV+ started offering a Friday Night Baseball lineup of MLB games.