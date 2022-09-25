NFL Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show Performer Revealed

The NFL announced Sunday afternoon that pop star sensation Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Rihanna herself teased the announcement on Instagram moments before the league made it official. It was previously reported that the NFL and Roc Nation were in active discussions with Rihanna.

Rihanna is a logical pick as she is a Roc Nation artist. Roc Nation was founded by rapper Jay-Z, who is in the middle of a multi-year partnership with the NFL to help enhance live game experiences and amplify the league’s social justice efforts.

Rihanna, 34, is the second-highest selling female artist of all-time. She has earned 14 No. 1s in her career and is a nine-time Grammy Award winner. The NFL previously offered Rihanna the opportunity to headline the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, which she ultimately declined. She told Vogue later that year that she opted not to perform to show support for Colin Kaepernick. The free agent quarterback has been out of the league since 2016. Many cite his decision to kneel for the National Anthem as the reason why he has not been signed.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what?” Rihanna said. “Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Another Name was Rumored to Be Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Earlier this week, rumors were swirling that pop star Taylor Swift would be the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner. TMZ reported that the rumors were true, however, Swift declined. Swift reportedly has no interest in performing until she finishes rerecording her first six albums.

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will be the first to be sponsored by Apple Music, replacing Pepsi. Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.