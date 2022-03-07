NFL Suspends Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley for Season for Betting on Games

Monday afternoon was a stunner for NFL fans all across the globe. Atlanta Falcons’ wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season. The reason for his suspension was for betting on games during the 2021 season. The news broke late Monday afternoon that Ridley would not be able to even apply for reinstatement to the league until February 15, 2023.

What To Know:

Calvin Ridley suspended for the entire 2022 NFL Season

The NFL releases official statement on the situation

The future of the Atlanta Falcons and Calvin Ridley

Roger Goodell And The NFL’s Statement on Calvin Ridley Betting Situation

In an official letter from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, he wrote to Calvin Ridley on his betting on games, “There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game.” He continued, “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.”

Goodell wrote, “For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.” Goodell mentions at the end that Ridley admitted to the league that he had bet on games during the 2021 season.

Calvin Ridley’s NFL Future

Ridley reportedly placed the bets during a five-day stretch in late November when he was away from the team. The superstar wideout of the Falcons had not been with the team since Halloween when he exited the team. Then, the team placed him on the non-football injury list for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Ridley tweeted after the news broke, “I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem.”

I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 7, 2022

Atlanta Falcons’ Next Moves

Prior to the news breaking, reports had been swirling surrounding Ridley’s future in Atlanta. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star had been linked to teams like the New England Patriots in trade talks. It was unclear if the wideout was still in Atlanta’s long-term plans.

For the Falcons, it is a devastating blow to the team. As they can now lose two superstar wideouts in back-to-back offseasons. Last season, the team traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. Now, the team will be without Ridley for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Without Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons now face a very difficult offseason as the team continues to try and build one last winner around franchise quarterback Matt Ryan.