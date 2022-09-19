NFL Suspends Mike Evans for Role in Buccaneers-Saints Fight

The NFL has laid down the law regarding the fight that took place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–New Orleans Saints Week 2 matchup on Sunday. Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, who shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground, has been suspended one game.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, all others involved in the melee will be evaluated for fines. Evans is reportedly planning to appeal the suspension. Evans is a repeat offender, having been suspended for one game in 2017 after blindsiding Lattimore during a scuffle.

The incident began in the beginning of the fourth quarter after Tampa Bay failed to convert a third-down conversion. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began jawing with Lattimore. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette came in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved right back.

Evans came storming in and knocked Lattimore to the ground, leading to both teams rushing onto the field. Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game for their roles in the fight.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

Evans spoke after the game and gave his side of the story.

It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” Evans said. “And they’re a good team, a physical team. We matched that today.

“All I saw was — I know we were trying to get a flag called or whatever and it wasn’t called — and all I see was Lattimore, like, punch [Fournette] in the face, or something like that. And then he pushed Tom, that’s all I saw. So, I just pushed him.”

The Buccaneers overcame the loss of Evans and defeated the Saints, 20-10. The win snapped a seven-game regular season losing streak against New Orleans dating back to 2018.

Mike Evans Adds New Layer to Rivalry With Saints, Marshon Lattimore

The fight between the Buccaneers and Saints is not a first-time occurrence. Both teams have been open of their hate for one another, which has come through in their matchups. During Week 1 of the 2020 season, these two teams faced off in the Caesars Superdome. It was Lattimore and Evans then who were involved, which resulted in the two throwing shots at each other.

Fight! Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans are once again going at it. Helmet goes flying.pic.twitter.com/QXMqRKaoXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

That, however, was just Round 2. Round 1 took place in 2017, back when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was a Buccaneer. Lattimore and Winston started it and Evans finished it.