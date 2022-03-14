NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release a Short and Sweet Message After Tom Brady Unretires

After an incredible 22 seasons in the NFL, 44-year-old football legend Tom Brady announced that he was ready to hang up the cleats for good. Or so we thought. Just six weeks ago, on February 1, 2022, Tom Brady said he was retiring from the NFL.

Today, however, he announced his unretirement. The entire internet, of course, exploded. And in the midst of the chaos surrounding the announcement from Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a brief message. The statement simply reads, “LFG,” which, for those who don’t know, means “Let’s F—ing Go”.

LFG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

Since Tom Brady’s “Year 22 LFG” tweet, “LFG” has become somewhat of an inside joke between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brady used the phrase in his unretirement message as well. It reads, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Fans React to Message From Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s safe to say that both fans and Tom Brady’s once former, now present (again) team are excited for the return of their Super Bowl winning quarterback. That said, football fans everywhere can’t resist the temptation to tease the NFL legend for his comically short six-week retirement.

How’d ya like to be the guy who just bought Brady’s “last NFL TD ball” at auction for $500,000?!? — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) March 13, 2022

Amongst the celebrations, fans wrote things like, “Damn, even Tom Brady saw 7.9% inflation and record-high gas prices and decided he needed to go back to work.” and “Bruh had 2 months at home with the kids and was like nah, I’m going back to work.” And, of course, there’s no shortage of memes.

The path to Tom Brady’s return pic.twitter.com/IxEzqofiKe — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 13, 2022

If you can sift through the endless jokes about Tom Brady hating family life (which are all hilarious, by the way), you’ll find thousands of messages from fans expressing their delight in the return of their favorite football player.

It’s unclear how long Brady intends to stay this time around. However, the Buccaneers quarterback led the league in both passing yards and touchdowns last year. In fact, he threw for the most yards in his entire career.

Despite those impressive statistics, Brady was still clearly dissatisfied with the way he ended things. Knowing that, there’s no telling what kind of magic Tom Brady is going to bring to the Buccaneers for the 2022-2023 football season.