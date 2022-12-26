NFL Team Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, the Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts to square up with the New England Patriots. Though the Bengals hung onto the lead, the ending of the game was pretty nerve-racking. Almost blowing the lead wasn’t the sketchiest part of the day though. The team plane had to make an emergency landing at JFK International Airport after one of the engines on their aircraft failed.

Joe Burrow led his team to a fast start, quickly jumping out to a 22-0 lead by halftime. However, the second half of the game was a different story. After falling behind early, the Patriots went on an 18-0 run and trailed by just 4 points as the game wound down. While on the precipice of punching the ball into the endzone as time was set to expire, Bengals safety Von Bell punched the ball out. The Cincinnati defense recovered the fumble to seal a big win.

At 11-4, the Burrow-led Bengals have already locked up a playoff spot, but preserving this win in such a dramatic was huge for morale and momentum. Burrow tossed his 34th touchdown of the season which ties his own single-season team record. He also had 40 completions on the day, which also tied a franchise single-game record.

What should have been a celebratory flight home from the game though, turned out to be the most stressful part of the day for one of the NFL’s best teams.

Cincinnati Bengals Team Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Christmas Eve

According to the New York Post, the team plane had to make an emergency pit stop on their way home from New England. At around 9 p.m. the Cincinnati Bengals plane blew an engine and had to touch down at New York’s JFK Airport. The team was able to switch planes and make it safely back home in time for Christmas though.

An anonymous passenger on board told a local news station that the flight was “a little rough but it was okay. Landed safely”

#Bengals waiting at JFK for 2nd plane after original flight home experienced engine trouble and was forced to make emergency landing.

Photo from Yid @700wlw pic.twitter.com/5U4PKCyLMO — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 25, 2022

Lance McCalister, a sports radio host for Cincinnati’s 700 WLW shared a picture of the team crowded into a terminal at the JFK Airport as they waited to board their new flight.