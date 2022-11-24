NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Shows: Here’s Who’s Performing

It’s Thanksgiving, a day for food, family, and football games. And this year, the NFL is helping make the holiday even better by planning a list of star-studded halftime shows.

The traditional match-ups have become just as important to Thanksgiving as the turkey. Each year, the ratings prove that they’re some of the most-watched sporting events of the year, and the mid-game concerts play a big part in the popularity.

The NFL now airs three games on Turkey day. The Lions versus the Cowboys is the most well-known, of course. But this year will be a bit different. Both teams will play, but not each other. Instead, the Detroit Lions will take on the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys will challenge the New York Giants. Fans will also have the chance to watch the New England Patriots play the Minnesota Vikings.

However, only two of the games will make room for a special halftime show. Read on to see who will take the stage.

The Jonas Brothers are Heading Back to Dallas for the Second Thanksgiving Day NFL Halftime Show

The Jonas Brothers will be the star of the Cowboys game this year. This will actually be the second time that the boy band has taken the stage during the iconic game. Their first appearance was in 2008. Once they play their opening chords, they will make history as the first band to ever make an appearance at a Thanksgiving Day Cowboys game twice.

It's official! This Thanksgiving, we are performing the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff Halftime Show during the @dallascowboys game! Tune in live Nov 24th to help us kick off the season of giving. Game starts at 3:30 PM CT & you can watch on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OWpr437n7Z — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) October 25, 2022

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas announced the news on Twitter last month by writing, “It’s official! This Thanksgiving, we are performing the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff Halftime Show during the @dallascowboys game! Tune in live Nov. 24th to help us kick off the season of giving. Game starts at 3:30 PM CT & you can watch on @NFLonFOX”

The classic Lions halftime will be helmed by pop singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha. She’ll also get some help from DJ and producer David Guetta. This year will be the first time that Rexha will have the honor of singing for an NFL Thanksgiving show.

Rexha shared the news on her Instagram page earlier this month.

“Excited to announce that I will be performing at the @detroitlionsnfl Thanksgiving Halftime Show on November 24th featuring @davidguetta Show presented by @Verizon!” she wrote.