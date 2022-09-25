NFL Threatens to Punish Players Who Break Tablets Following Tom Brady Outburst

Earlier today, reports came out that the NFL is looking to crack down on players breaking tablets and other league-issued equipment. The league supposedly sent out a memo to all 32 teams following Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady‘s sideline outburst last week.

During the Bucs’ Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana, Brady and his teammates struggled. Tampa didn’t score a single point until halfway through the third quarter when they finally got a field goal. That clearly didn’t sit well with Tom Brady who is well-known for being one of the fiercest competitors in all of sports.

Brady’s anger got the best of him though as cameras captured not one but two sideline outbursts last Sunday. He threw his helmet on one occasion. But Brady smashing his league-issued Microsoft Surface tablet went viral online almost immediately. The NFL took notice of the angry outburst and reached out to teams earlier this week, according to FOX Sports analyst Jay Glazer.

During his “The Inside Scoop” segment on FOX NFL Sunday this morning, Glazer reported that Tom Brady’s sideline blow up led to the league addressing the issue. The NFL sent every franchise a memo stating that players could face punishment for breaking tablets or other league-issued equipment.

“As one GM said, ‘Well, we all got a Tom Brady memo this week.’ It’s a Tom Brady memo. There you see Tom right there. Come on Tom, keep it together,” Glazer said during the segment as the clip of Brady smashing his tablet played in the background. “

Thanks to Tom Brady's tablet-trashing tantrum, the NFL sent every team a memo about not doing that or you'll be penalized & fined. pic.twitter.com/oxt2pC7WrQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2022

Tom Brady Apologizes for Sideline Outburst in Post-Game Hype Video

All things considered, Tom Brady and the Bucs ended up doing just fine last Sunday. They righted the ship in the fourth quarter adding 17 more points to win 20-10. That meant Tampa is undefeated early on in the 2022 season with a 2-0 start.

Yet after the game, Brady knew his actions on the sideline were a bit over the top. As is often the case after his team’s victories, the iconic QB shared a hype video with some highlights of their performance. To begin the video though, he apologized for breaking the tablet and amusingly knew it would be all over social media.

“Great win to get to 2-0. Shout out to the [defense] coming up huge again,” Tom Brady said in his video. “The ugly ones count too. And sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s gonna be another Twitter meme or something like that. Flying home to Tampa to get ready for next week. Green Bay is coming to town, let’s go!”

Brady and his Bucs teammates will look to continue their unbeaten season later this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The Green Bay Packers (1-1) and Aaron Rodgers are looking to play spoiler and earn their own second victory of the season. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. and coverage is on FOX as the two NFC powerhouses with future Hall of Fame quarterbacks collide.