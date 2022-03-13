NFL: Tom Brady Announces He’s Returning for 23rd Season in Tampa Bay

The GOAT is coming BACK!!! Tom Brady announces that he is returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The greatest quarterback of all time has officially had his Michael Jordan moment (other than winning 7 rings) and is coming out of retirement. This news is massive and there had been speculation since he announced he was done that this could be in the cards.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

This news once again makes Tampa Bay a favorite for the Super Bowl. Folks weren’t sure what the Buccaneers were going to do for a passer next season. However, that doesn’t matter now. Tom Brady will make his return and has “Unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business [Let’s F*cking Go].”

TB12 is back for year 23. That is just amazing to think about. The QB will be 45 years old when this season starts. As a 44-year-old, Brady was able to complete 67.5% of his passes for 5316 yards and 43 touchdowns. His completion percentage and total yards were both career highs. He just isn’t a typical athlete and definitely not typical for the NFL.

After losing and coming so close to another Super Bowl trip, I wouldn’t want to face Tom Brady next year. He’s going to be a man on a mission.

Tom Brady Returning to Tampa Bay Despite Rumor Mill

The feeling that Brady would make a comeback was always there. It felt like the GOAT thought that’s what everyone wanted him to do. It was clear very soon after his announcement on February 1, after he was eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl Champions, Los Angeles Rams.

Almost immediately after his announcement, rumors started circling that he was doing this to back out of his Tampa Bay contact, he would sit out a year and make a return. he would play for this team or another… however, the easiest answer was always that he would stay right where he was. He brings a lot to the table even at 45, and Tampa would rather ride with the GOAT than bring in a young QB or trade for a more experienced passer.

While there were so many worries about what he might do, where he might go, if he would come back, that’s all gone now.

Breathe a sigh of relief, Tampa Bay, Tom Brady is returning. This likely means another year of explosive offense and hopefully, for Bucs fans, another deep playoffs run. Will Brady take #8 this season? We’ll have to wait and see. I won’t bet against him though.