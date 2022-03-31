NFL: Tom Brady Speaks Out After Bruce Arians Steps Down As Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach

As news continues to spread about Bruce Arians stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently unretired Tom Brady speaks out about the situation.

In a post on Instagram, Tom Brady declared, “Thank you, [Bruce Arians] for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.”

Tom Brady then describes Bruce Arians as smart, tough, and loyal. Brady declares that he will always remember the conversations he and Arians had when the head coach recruited him two years ago. “We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished.”

Tom Brady adds that Bruce Arians was a huge part of the quarterback’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And he is forever grateful for his decision. “I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career. But more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football,”

So, Bruce Arians is moving on from being the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be working in the team’s front office. He was the franchise’s 12th head coach. Todd Bowles is will be taking over as head coach for the 2022 NFL season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Owner Joel Glazer Shares A Statement About Bruce Arians Stepping Down as Head Coach

Also on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Instagram page, the team’s owner Joel Glazer issues a statement about Bruce Arians stepping down as head coach.

“When Bruce arrived in Tampa Bay three years ago, he spoke about establishing a winning culture and adding another Super Bowl championship for our community,” Glazer explained. “He delivered on both of these promises. And our family is deeply appreciative for all that the has accomplished during his time as head coach.”

Glazer also stated that Bruce Arians’ coaching legacy will live on through the “doors of opportunity” that he has opened for minority coaches and women in football. “We support Bruce’s decision to transition from the sidelines and look forward to continuing to lean on his vast football knowledge and experience well into the future.”

Glazer goes on to add that on behalf of Buccaneer fans, he would like to thank Bruce Arians for all he has done for the franchise and community.

This is a developing story.