Even though America’s favorite sport still crushes ratings, we have reason to believe Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football (TNF) could reel in better ones. A look at this year’s NFL ratings at the season’s halfway point shows that there is a decline from last season. Thursday Night Football’s Amazon Prime Video games are to blame.They haven’t been stellar lately.

Overall, NFL ratings have dipped from an average of 16.5 million viewers to 15.7 million.

Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football are pretty much in line from last season without any significant change. However, most of the ratings dip comes from these Thursday matchups.

Amazon is averaging 10.3 million viewers on their exclusive TNF broadcasts. That’s down a huge 16% from last year. The 2021 Thursday games were available on the NFL Network, as well as some simulcasted on FOX. This time, it’s exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

The NFL isn’t too worried about the ratings dip just yet. However, if the trend continues for longer into the season, plenty of executives will be upset with the performance.

Amazon paid about $1 billion per season for the rights to broadcast TNF on its streaming services for the next 11 years.

Amazon Prime Video’s NFL TNF Ratings Down

The streaming service eagerly entered the streaming service battle and knew that owning the popular TNF series could boost their membership and ratings.

However, a slate of unfortunately mediocre games has upset Amazon’s NFL debut this season.

TNF has slowly become a running joke from fans across the country as to how low-scoring the TNF games will be. Some argue it’s a combination of teams being exhausted from the short turnaround as well as just bad matchups. However, no matter what the truth of the matter is, these games have been undeniably boring.

The matchups are most likely to blame, as we’ve had a series of predictable duds lined up recently. For instance, last TNF game, a big win for the Philadelphia Eagles, featured the undefeated NFC East squad versus a 1-5-1 Houston Texans team. These types of lopsided matchups have become the norm for TNF.

And last week’s game was no exception. It was a big win for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts had Houston fans going wild, cheering for the hometown hero as the visiting Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans during Thursday Night Football.

Hurts had over 100 family members and friends in the stands, cheering on the quarterback of the only undefeated team in the National Football League.

The Eagles’ quarterback threw two passing touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 29-17 win at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Philadelphia moves to 8-0 with the win. The feat marks the first time in franchise history that the team has started 8-0.