NFL Week 10 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Do you love a good NFL coaching storyline? If so, you won’t want to miss Week 10. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field for the first time since his termination as Green Bay Packers head coach in 2018. But that’s not all.

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and brought in … ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday to lead the team. Yep, that’s an actual thing that happened. Those are just two storylines to watch this weekend in the NFL.

We’ve also got an intriguing Vikings-Bills matchup on Sunday afternoon, as well as a good game scheduled in primetime between the 49ers and Chargers. Here’s how you can catch all the action in Week 10 (all times CT):

When you look at the records, the Thursday Night Football isn’t exactly the most thrilling matchup of the weekend. But, the NFC South is a division up for grabs right now, and technically both teams are in the race. The Falcons have a chance to take possession (at least for a few days) of first place. A Panthers win, though, puts them back in the conversation — as strange as it sounds.

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-7)

Kickoff Time: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Falcons -2.5

Sunday, Nov. 13 — Germany Game

Guten tag, NFL fans! Have the Buccaneers found a glimpse of hope? Tampa Bay registered a comeback win over the Rams last weekend, maybe steering momentum back in the right direction. The Bucs have their work cut out for them this weekend, playing a red-hot Seahawks team that’s riding a four-game winning streak.

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Kickoff Time: 8:30 AM CT

8:30 AM CT Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany) TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Sunday, Nov. 13 — Noon Kickoffs

The best game of the weekend comes in at the noon slot, with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the only matchup featuring two teams with winning records in Week 10, making it the premier game. Buffalo recently dropped its second game of the season, falling 20-17 to the Jets. Meanwhile, the Vikings’ last loss came in Week 2.

Minnesota Vikings (7-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Location: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Bills -3.5

Detroit Lions (2-6) vs. Chicago Bears (3-6)

Location: Soldier Field

Soldier Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Bears -3

Denver Broncos (3-5) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-3)

Location: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: -2.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Cleveland Browns (3-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Houston Texans (1-6-1) vs. New York Giants (6-2)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Giants -4.5

New Orleans Saints (3-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Saints -1.5

Sunday, Nov. 13 — 3 PM Kickoffs

Even though it’s not exactly the prettiest of matchups, a lot of eyes will be on the Colts, who welcome in inexperienced interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Will it look better against the Las Vegas Raiders? It can’t really look worse, right? The biggest game of the 3 p.m. slot comes at Lambeau Field, where Mike McCarthy returns to his old stomping grounds. He’ll definitely be looking to lead the Cowboys to a big road win over his former team. Plus, what will the Packers look like after recent reports that Aaron Rodgers’ teammates are getting a little fed up?

Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

Kickoff Time: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT Location: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Raiders -6

Dallas Cowboys (6-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Arizona Cardinals (3-6) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Rams -1.5

Sunday Night Football has the potential to be one of the better games of the weekend. The Chargers sit near the top of the AFC West standings, just one game behind Kansas City. San Francisco is still in the hunt for an NFC West crown, trailing the Seahawks by 1.5 games. This could be a pivotal swing game for both organizations and their divisional hopes.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Spread: 49ers -7

Who doesn’t love a divisional matchup on Monday Night Football? And while the Eagles are heavy favorites entering this one, the Commanders have been better than expected this season. Could we see an upset in Philadelphia? Or will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles continue their magic and improve to 9-0, keeping that undefeated season alive for just one more week?

Washington Commanders (4-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)