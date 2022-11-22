NFL Week 12 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game on Thanksgiving Weekend

We’ve made it to the best week of the NFL season. Thanksgiving weekend is a football-lovers dream, with no work responsibilities, a plate full of delicious, down-home cooking and a full slate of games scheduled for the weekend.
So, sit back, relax, stuff your face and feed your football soul all weekend long. We’ve got three games on Thanksgiving, followed by a full schedule on Sunday and closing out with Monday Night Football. It could be one of the most entertaining weeks of the year.
Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day Games
Get ready, NFL fans! The Thanksgiving Day slate this season is actually really intriguing. So don’t load up too much on the mashed potatoes and green bean casserole and be sure to save room for a large helping of great football. It all kicks off with the Bills traveling to Detroit to play the Lions. Then, we get an incredible NFC East showdown between a pair of 7-3 squads in the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Finally, the night ends with the New England Patriots battling the Minnesota Vikings.
Buffalo Bills (7-3) vs. Detroit Lions (4-6)
- Kickoff Time: 11:30 AM CT
- Location: Ford Field
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Bills -9.5
New York Giants (7-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
- Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM CT
- Location: AT&T Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Cowboys -9
New England Patriots (6-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)
- Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Spread: Vikings -2.5
Sunday, Nov. 27 — Noon Kickoffs
Can Tom Brady keep the momentum going? That’ll be the question as the Buccaneers go for a third-straight victory by traveling to Cleveland this weekend. That’s hardly the best game of the noon slot, though. Joe Burrow and the Bengals head to Nashville to take on the Titans in an important AFC contest. Plus, playoff implications might be at stake in the nation’s capital, with the Falcons battling the Commanders.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (3-7)
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Buccaneers -3.5
Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-3)
- Location: Nissan Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Bengals -1.5
Houston Texans (1-8-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (7-3)
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Dolphins -13
Chicago Bears (3-8) vs. New York Jets (6-4)
- Location: MetLife Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Jets -4.5
Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Washington Commanders (6-5)
- Location: FedEx Field
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Commanders -4
Denver Broncos (3-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-8)
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Broncos -2.5
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)
- Location: TIAA Bank Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Ravens -4
Sunday, Nov. 27 — 3 PM Kickoffs
After a solid noon schedule, the 3 p.m. hour might be the best time to head to the refrigerator and load up on any remaining Thanksgiving leftovers. There aren’t many premier matchups during this time slot, unfortunately. The one game to keep an eye on will be New Orleans against San Francisco. The Saints are still alive in the NFC South (somehow) while the 49ers are looking to remain atop the NFC West.
Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-7)
- Kickoff Time: 3:05 PM CT
- Location: State Farm Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Chargers -4.5
Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)
- Kickoff Time: 3:05 PM CT
- Location: Lumen Field
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Seahawks -3.5
Los Angeles Rams (3-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)
- Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Chiefs -14.5
New Orleans Saints (4-7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-4)
- Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT
- Location: Levi’s Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: 49ers -9
Sunday, Nov. 27 — Sunday Night Football
This feels like a must-win game for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, sitting at 4-7. It’s not going to be easy, going on the road to play one of the top teams in the NFL this season. The Packers are coming off a loss to the Titans last weekend while the Eagles pulled off a comeback road victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Green Bay Packers (4-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)
- Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV: NBC
- Spread: Eagles -7
Monday, Nov. 28 — Monday Night Football
We close out Week 12 of the NFL season with a battle of teams below the .500 mark. The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Circle City to play in the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers made a midseason quarterback change from Mason Rudolph to Kenny Pickett. Indianapolis went through a change of its own, firing Frank Reich and naming Jeff Saturday interim head coach a few weeks ago.
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)
- Kickoff Time: 7:15 PM CT
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV: ESPN
- Spread: Colts -2.5