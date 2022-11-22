NFL Week 12 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game on Thanksgiving Weekend

We’ve made it to the best week of the NFL season. Thanksgiving weekend is a football-lovers dream, with no work responsibilities, a plate full of delicious, down-home cooking and a full slate of games scheduled for the weekend.

So, sit back, relax, stuff your face and feed your football soul all weekend long. We’ve got three games on Thanksgiving, followed by a full schedule on Sunday and closing out with Monday Night Football. It could be one of the most entertaining weeks of the year.

Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day Games

Get ready, NFL fans! The Thanksgiving Day slate this season is actually really intriguing. So don’t load up too much on the mashed potatoes and green bean casserole and be sure to save room for a large helping of great football. It all kicks off with the Bills traveling to Detroit to play the Lions. Then, we get an incredible NFC East showdown between a pair of 7-3 squads in the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Finally, the night ends with the New England Patriots battling the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo Bills (7-3) vs. Detroit Lions (4-6)

Kickoff Time: 11:30 AM CT

11:30 AM CT Location: Ford Field

Ford Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bills -9.5

New York Giants (7-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM CT

3:30 PM CT Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Cowboys -9

New England Patriots (6-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Vikings -2.5

Sunday, Nov. 27 — Noon Kickoffs

Can Tom Brady keep the momentum going? That’ll be the question as the Buccaneers go for a third-straight victory by traveling to Cleveland this weekend. That’s hardly the best game of the noon slot, though. Joe Burrow and the Bengals head to Nashville to take on the Titans in an important AFC contest. Plus, playoff implications might be at stake in the nation’s capital, with the Falcons battling the Commanders.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

Location: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bengals -1.5

Houston Texans (1-8-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Dolphins -13

Chicago Bears (3-8) vs. New York Jets (6-4)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Jets -4.5

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Washington Commanders (6-5)

Location: FedEx Field

FedEx Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Commanders -4

Denver Broncos (3-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Broncos -2.5

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Location: TIAA Bank Stadium

TIAA Bank Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Ravens -4

Sunday, Nov. 27 — 3 PM Kickoffs

After a solid noon schedule, the 3 p.m. hour might be the best time to head to the refrigerator and load up on any remaining Thanksgiving leftovers. There aren’t many premier matchups during this time slot, unfortunately. The one game to keep an eye on will be New Orleans against San Francisco. The Saints are still alive in the NFC South (somehow) while the 49ers are looking to remain atop the NFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

Kickoff Time: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT Location: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Chargers -4.5

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Kickoff Time: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT Location: Lumen Field

Lumen Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Los Angeles Rams (3-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Chiefs -14.5

New Orleans Saints (4-7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-4)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: 49ers -9

This feels like a must-win game for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, sitting at 4-7. It’s not going to be easy, going on the road to play one of the top teams in the NFL this season. The Packers are coming off a loss to the Titans last weekend while the Eagles pulled off a comeback road victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Green Bay Packers (4-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Eagles -7

We close out Week 12 of the NFL season with a battle of teams below the .500 mark. The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Circle City to play in the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers made a midseason quarterback change from Mason Rudolph to Kenny Pickett. Indianapolis went through a change of its own, firing Frank Reich and naming Jeff Saturday interim head coach a few weeks ago.

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)