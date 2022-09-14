NFL Week 2 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

How about that for an opening weekend in the NFL? The first week of the season started out with a clunker, with the Buffalo Bills demolishing the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in the first game of the 2022 campaign. After that, things got really interesting.
A total of nine games were decided by a touchdown or less in Week 1 across the NFL. Six of those games were decided by a field goal or less and two contests went to overtime. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans started the year with an unexciting tie.
The theme from Week 1? NFL kickers. A total of 15 kicks (field goals and extra points) were missed in the opening weekend of the season. It certainly made for an entertaining start to the year.
Now that we’re off and running in the NFL, here’s a look at every matchup in Week 2 across the league (all times CT):
Thursday, Sept. 15 — Thursday Night Football
AFC rivals start off Week 2 of the NFL slate with a Thursday Night Football showdown. Kansas City crushed Arizona 44-21 in the opener while Los Angeles squeaked past Las Vegas. Who stays undefeated heading into Week 3?
Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium
- Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. CT
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Spread: Chiefs -3.5
Sunday, Sept. 18 — Noon Kickoffs
Eyes will be on Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans and Miami vs. Baltimore during the noon slot of the Sunday games. After winning a road game in Atlanta, the Saints will be tested by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Dolphins looked good in a win over New England, but can the defense stop a high-powered Ravens offense?
New York Jets (0-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-0)
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Browns -6
Washington Commanders (1-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-1)
- Location: Ford Field
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Lions -2.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-0)
- Location: Caesars Superdome
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Buccaneers -3
Carolina Panthers (0-1) vs. New York Giants (1-0)
- Location: MetLife Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Giants -2.5
New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
- Location: Acrisure Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Patriots -1.5
Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
- Location: TIAA Bank Field
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Colts -4
Miami Dolphins (1-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Ravens -3.5
Sunday, Sept. 18 — 3 p.m. Kickoffs
It’s only Week 2, but there’s going to be a lot of pressure on a 3:25 PM matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. Joe Burrow and the Bengals needed a late rally and still fell short against Pittsburgh. Dallas showed no life in a loss to Tampa Bay and Dak Prescott just underwent thumb surgery. Neither of these teams expected an 0-2 start.
Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- Kickoff: 3:05 PM
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Rams -10.5
Seattle Seahawks (1-0) vs. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)
- Location: Levi’s Stadium
- Kickoff: 3:05 PM
- TV: FOX
- Spread: 49ers -10
Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
- Location: AT&T Stadium
- Kickoff: 3:25 PM
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Bengals -7.5
Houston Texans (0-0-1) vs. Denver Broncos (0-1)
- Location: Empower Field
- Kickoff: 3:25 PM
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Broncos -10
Arizona Cardinals (0-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)
- Location: Allegiant Stadium
- Kickoff: 3:25 PM
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Raiders -6
Sunday, Sept. 18 — Sunday Night Football
Closing out the round of Sunday games is a primetime matchup between NFC North rivals. Chicago got off to a hot start with a home win over San Francisco. Green Bay couldn’t accomplish anything on either side of the football in a loss to Minnesota. But, Aaron Rodgers does own the Bears, so …
Chicago Bears (1-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (0-1)
- Location: Soldier Field
- Kickoff: 7:20 PM
- TV: NBC
- Spread: Packers -10
Monday, Sept. 19 — Monday Night Football
Let’s play two! The second week of the NFL season ends with a pair of Monday Night Football contests, one on ESPN and the other on ABC. After clobbering the Rams last Thursday, Buffalo is a heavy favorite against the Titans. The second features Minnesota and Philadelphia, with both teams trying to stay unbeaten heading into Week 3.
Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (1-0)
- Location: Highmark Stadium
- Kickoff: 6:15 PM
- TV: ESPN
- Spread: Bills -10
Minnesota Vikings (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Spread: Eagles -2