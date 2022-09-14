NFL Week 2 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

How about that for an opening weekend in the NFL? The first week of the season started out with a clunker, with the Buffalo Bills demolishing the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in the first game of the 2022 campaign. After that, things got really interesting.

A total of nine games were decided by a touchdown or less in Week 1 across the NFL. Six of those games were decided by a field goal or less and two contests went to overtime. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans started the year with an unexciting tie.

The theme from Week 1? NFL kickers. A total of 15 kicks (field goals and extra points) were missed in the opening weekend of the season. It certainly made for an entertaining start to the year.

Now that we’re off and running in the NFL, here’s a look at every matchup in Week 2 across the league (all times CT):

AFC rivals start off Week 2 of the NFL slate with a Thursday Night Football showdown. Kansas City crushed Arizona 44-21 in the opener while Los Angeles squeaked past Las Vegas. Who stays undefeated heading into Week 3?

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. CT

7:15 p.m. CT TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Sunday, Sept. 18 — Noon Kickoffs

Eyes will be on Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans and Miami vs. Baltimore during the noon slot of the Sunday games. After winning a road game in Atlanta, the Saints will be tested by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Dolphins looked good in a win over New England, but can the defense stop a high-powered Ravens offense?

New York Jets (0-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-0)

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Browns -6

Washington Commanders (1-0) vs. Detroit Lions (0-1)

Location: Ford Field

Ford Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Lions -2.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

Location: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Buccaneers -3

Carolina Panthers (0-1) vs. New York Giants (1-0)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Giants -2.5

New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Patriots -1.5

Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

Location: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Colts -4

Miami Dolphins (1-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Ravens -3.5

Sunday, Sept. 18 — 3 p.m. Kickoffs

It’s only Week 2, but there’s going to be a lot of pressure on a 3:25 PM matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. Joe Burrow and the Bengals needed a late rally and still fell short against Pittsburgh. Dallas showed no life in a loss to Tampa Bay and Dak Prescott just underwent thumb surgery. Neither of these teams expected an 0-2 start.

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Kickoff: 3:05 PM

3:05 PM TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Rams -10.5

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) vs. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Kickoff: 3:05 PM

3:05 PM TV: FOX

FOX Spread: 49ers -10

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Kickoff: 3:25 PM

3:25 PM TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bengals -7.5

Houston Texans (0-0-1) vs. Denver Broncos (0-1)

Location: Empower Field

Empower Field Kickoff: 3:25 PM

3:25 PM TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Broncos -10

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Kickoff: 3:25 PM

3:25 PM TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Raiders -6

Closing out the round of Sunday games is a primetime matchup between NFC North rivals. Chicago got off to a hot start with a home win over San Francisco. Green Bay couldn’t accomplish anything on either side of the football in a loss to Minnesota. But, Aaron Rodgers does own the Bears, so …

Chicago Bears (1-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Location: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Kickoff: 7:20 PM

7:20 PM TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Packers -10

Let’s play two! The second week of the NFL season ends with a pair of Monday Night Football contests, one on ESPN and the other on ABC. After clobbering the Rams last Thursday, Buffalo is a heavy favorite against the Titans. The second features Minnesota and Philadelphia, with both teams trying to stay unbeaten heading into Week 3.

Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Location: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Kickoff: 6:15 PM

6:15 PM TV: ESPN

ESPN Spread: Bills -10

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)