NFL Week 4 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Now that it’s in the rear view mirror, it’s fair to say that the third week of the NFL season was absolutely wild. It had everything from a “butt punt” in Miami to Jimmy Garoppolo unknowingly stepping out of bounds in the end zone.

There was anger, like when Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey tore apart the press box after Buffalo’s loss to the Dolphins. We also saw some jokes, such as Eli Manning taking a shot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

It was undoubtedly wild and we hope to see more of it in Week 4.

With all 32 teams in action again this weekend, we can hardly wait to begin another week of the NFL season. Here’s how you can watch every game in Week 4 (all times CT):

People are starting to buy stock in the Dolphins after a big win over the Bills last Sunday. The Bengals got their first win of the season with a convincing 27-12 decision over the Jets. Is Tua Tagovailoa at full strength for Miami? That’ll be a big question heading into Thursday night’s game.

Miami Dolphins (3-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Location: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Bengals -4

Sunday, Oct. 2 — London Game

The NFL crosses the pond in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The Saints have endured back-to-back losses while the Vikings are 2-1 with wins over division foes Green Bay and Detroit.

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Kickoff: 8:30 AM CT

8:30 AM CT TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Spread: Vikings -2.5

Sunday, Oct. 2 — Noon Kickoffs

Eyes are going to be glued for the Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson matchup in the noon slot, with Buffalo taking on Baltimore. Both teams are entering this weekend 2-1 and hoping to stay above the .500 mark. There should be no shortage of offense in this game. Also keep an eye on Jacksonville (2-1) and Philadelphia (3-0), both playing better than expected through the early stages of the 2022 campaign.

Cleveland Browns (2-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Browns -1.5

Washington Commanders (1-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Cowboys -3

Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-2)

Location: Ford Field

Ford Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Lions -4.5

Tennessee Titans (1-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Colts -3

Chicago Bears (2-1) vs. New York Giants (2-1)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Giants -3.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Eagles -6.5

New York Jets (1-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2)

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Steelers -3.5

Buffalo Bills (2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bills -3.5

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) vs. Houston Texans (0-2-1)

Location: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Chargers -5

Sunday, Oct. 2 — 3 PM Kickoffs

Unfortunately, there really isn’t a marquee matchup in this 3 PM time slot this weekend. Traditionally, a Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and Packers would get plenty of attention, but New England has struggled in the first three games of the year, making this a less-appealing game. Denver-Las Vegas might catch some attention, with the Broncos offense sputtering and the Raiders looking for their first win.

Ariona Cardinals (1-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Panthers -2

New England Patriots (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Location: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Packers -10

Denver Broncos (2-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)

Location: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Raiders -2.5

Two of the biggest names in the NFL go head-to-head in the primetime showdown of the weekend. Both Tampa Bay and Kansas City suffered losses last weekend and are hoping for a bounce-back win. Who gets it done — the veteran Tom Brady? Or does Patrick Mahomes put up some big numbers? This is a great Sunday Night Football matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Kickoff: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Chiefs -2

The Rams have recovered nicely since dropping their season opener to Buffalo, recording back-to-back wins over the Falcons and Cardinals. San Francisco continues to struggle offensively, being held to just 10 points in two of their three games this year. This feels like a must-win game for the 49ers, even if it is early in the year.

Los Angeles Rams (2-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)