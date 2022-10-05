NFL Week 5 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Alright, Week 5, you’re up. It’s going to be difficult to live up to the standards that the fourth week of the NFL season set. I mean, we saw (and heard) just about everything you could imagine.
Hot mics picked up Aaron Rodgers cussing out his center for failing to snap the football quickly during Green Bay’s game against New England. Saquon Barkley was forced into the role of quarterback after both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down for the New York Giants.
Kansas City’s mayor told Tom Brady to “retire” after a lackluster performance on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into a heated shouting match at the end of Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.
See? If the actual football games weren’t enough to keep you entertained, there were plenty of other storylines. Will we see the same thing in Week 5? We can’t help you with that. But what we can help with? Giving you a guide of how to watch every game this weekend (all times CT):
Thursday, Oct. 6 — Thursday Night Football
Fair to say both quarterbacks have been a disappointment with their new teams? Matt Ryan and the Colts are off to a sluggish start, with just one win in four games — though the victory came against Kansas City. On the other side, Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense has dealt with plenty of criticism early in the year. Both QBs will try to get things fixed on Thursday night.
Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) vs. Denver Broncos (2-2)
- Location: Empower Stadium at Mile High
- Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Spread: Broncos -3
Sunday, Oct. 9 — London Game
London hosts the NFL for a second-straight week, this time featuring a pair of 3-1 teams. The Giants are a surprise through four games, the Packers are not. Will Green Bay’s defense have an answer for Saquon Barkley? That’s going to be an interesting storyline for this one heading into Sunday.
New York Giants (3-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-1)
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Kickoff: 8:30 AM CT
- TV: NFL Network
- Spread: Packers -8
Sunday, Oct. 9 — Noon Kickoffs
Steelers fans asked and then they received. Kenny Pickett will get the start this weekend, replacing Mitchell Trubisky. Good luck to the rookie, who will face an aggressive Buffalo Bills defense in his first NFL start. Oh yeah, Josh Allen is his counterpart, too, so it’ll be a true test for the former Heisman Trophy finalist. Keep an eye on the NFC South matchup between Atlanta and Tampa Bay, too. That could be a sneaky-fun game.
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
- Location: Highmark Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Bills -14
Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Chargers -3
Chicago Bears (2-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (3-1)
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Vikings -7
Detroit Lions (1-3) vs. New England Patriots (1-3)
- Location: Gillette Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Patriots -3
Seattle Seahawks (2-2) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-3)
- Location: Caesars Superdome
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Saints -5.5
Miami Dolphins (3-1) vs. New York Jets (2-2)
- Location: MetLife Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Dolphins -3
Atlanta Falcons (2-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Bucs -8.5
Tennessee Titans (2-2) vs. Washington Commanders (1-3)
- Location: FedEx Field
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Titans -2.5
Houston Texans (0-3-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
- Location: TIAA Bank Field
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Jaguars -7
Sunday, Oct. 9 — 3 PM Kickoffs
The 3:25 PM CT time slot is the one that might be the most intriguing this weekend. Dallas has been playing really well under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Rams, on the other hand, have endured a bit of a roller-coaster ride through four games. We might find out if the Cowboys are a true contender in the NFC on Sunday. Keep your remote handy, because the matchup between Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray in the Philadelphia-Arizona game could be a lot of fun, too.
San Francisco 49ers (2-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-3)
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT
- TV: CBS
- Spread: 49ers -6.5
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Rams -4.5
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
- Location: State Farm Stadium
- Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Eagles -5
Sunday, Oct. 9 — Sunday Night Football
Get yourself some popcorn and beer, because this AFC North contest has the makings to be a great football game. After an 0-2 start, the Bengals have posted back-to-back wins over the Jets and Dolphins. They’ve held each of those opponents to 15 points are less — a great sign for the defense. Baltimore has come out of the gate hot frequently through four weeks but squandered big advantages (21 points vs. Miami & 17 points vs. Buffalo), proving no lead is safe.
Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium
- Kickoff: 7:20 PM CT
- TV: NBC
- Spread: Ravens -3
Monday, Oct. 10 — Monday Night Football
Tune in because it’s an AFC West rivalry game, but on paper, this one doesn’t look great. Las Vegas secured its first win of the season last week but the Raiders have looked pretty bad early on. Other than a few blunders against Indianapolis, the Chiefs look poised to make another Super Bowl run. This one could get ugly. Then again, it’s the NFL, and anything can happen.
Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium
- Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT
- TV: ESPN
- Spread: Chiefs -7