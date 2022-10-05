NFL Week 5 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Alright, Week 5, you’re up. It’s going to be difficult to live up to the standards that the fourth week of the NFL season set. I mean, we saw (and heard) just about everything you could imagine.

Hot mics picked up Aaron Rodgers cussing out his center for failing to snap the football quickly during Green Bay’s game against New England. Saquon Barkley was forced into the role of quarterback after both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down for the New York Giants.

Kansas City’s mayor told Tom Brady to “retire” after a lackluster performance on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into a heated shouting match at the end of Sunday’s loss to Buffalo.

See? If the actual football games weren’t enough to keep you entertained, there were plenty of other storylines. Will we see the same thing in Week 5? We can’t help you with that. But what we can help with? Giving you a guide of how to watch every game this weekend (all times CT):

Fair to say both quarterbacks have been a disappointment with their new teams? Matt Ryan and the Colts are off to a sluggish start, with just one win in four games — though the victory came against Kansas City. On the other side, Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense has dealt with plenty of criticism early in the year. Both QBs will try to get things fixed on Thursday night.

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) vs. Denver Broncos (2-2)

Location: Empower Stadium at Mile High

Empower Stadium at Mile High Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Broncos -3

Sunday, Oct. 9 — London Game

London hosts the NFL for a second-straight week, this time featuring a pair of 3-1 teams. The Giants are a surprise through four games, the Packers are not. Will Green Bay’s defense have an answer for Saquon Barkley? That’s going to be an interesting storyline for this one heading into Sunday.

New York Giants (3-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Kickoff: 8:30 AM CT

8:30 AM CT TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Spread: Packers -8

Sunday, Oct. 9 — Noon Kickoffs

Steelers fans asked and then they received. Kenny Pickett will get the start this weekend, replacing Mitchell Trubisky. Good luck to the rookie, who will face an aggressive Buffalo Bills defense in his first NFL start. Oh yeah, Josh Allen is his counterpart, too, so it’ll be a true test for the former Heisman Trophy finalist. Keep an eye on the NFC South matchup between Atlanta and Tampa Bay, too. That could be a sneaky-fun game.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Location: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bills -14

Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-2)

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Chargers -3

Chicago Bears (2-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Vikings -7

Detroit Lions (1-3) vs. New England Patriots (1-3)

Location: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Patriots -3

Seattle Seahawks (2-2) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-3)

Location: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Saints -5.5

Miami Dolphins (3-1) vs. New York Jets (2-2)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Dolphins -3

Atlanta Falcons (2-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Bucs -8.5

Tennessee Titans (2-2) vs. Washington Commanders (1-3)

Location: FedEx Field

FedEx Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Titans -2.5

Houston Texans (0-3-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

Location: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Jaguars -7

Sunday, Oct. 9 — 3 PM Kickoffs

The 3:25 PM CT time slot is the one that might be the most intriguing this weekend. Dallas has been playing really well under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Rams, on the other hand, have endured a bit of a roller-coaster ride through four games. We might find out if the Cowboys are a true contender in the NFC on Sunday. Keep your remote handy, because the matchup between Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray in the Philadelphia-Arizona game could be a lot of fun, too.

San Francisco 49ers (2-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-3)

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT TV: CBS

CBS Spread: 49ers -6.5

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Rams -4.5

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)

Location: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Eagles -5

Get yourself some popcorn and beer, because this AFC North contest has the makings to be a great football game. After an 0-2 start, the Bengals have posted back-to-back wins over the Jets and Dolphins. They’ve held each of those opponents to 15 points are less — a great sign for the defense. Baltimore has come out of the gate hot frequently through four weeks but squandered big advantages (21 points vs. Miami & 17 points vs. Buffalo), proving no lead is safe.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Kickoff: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Ravens -3

Tune in because it’s an AFC West rivalry game, but on paper, this one doesn’t look great. Las Vegas secured its first win of the season last week but the Raiders have looked pretty bad early on. Other than a few blunders against Indianapolis, the Chiefs look poised to make another Super Bowl run. This one could get ugly. Then again, it’s the NFL, and anything can happen.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)