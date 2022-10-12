NFL Week 6 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Five weeks. That’s all it took for one NFL franchise to pull the trigger on a coaching change and for the league to be engulfed with controversy.

After a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. The decision came following the team’s 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Steve Wilks will coach the team on an interim basis.

If that wasn’t enough for you, controversy swept across the league after some questionable roughing-the-passer calls in Week 5. One occurred in Tampa Bay’s win over Atlanta and another in Kansas City’s victory over Las Vegas. Eli Manning might agree with the league’s emphasis on protecting the quarterback, but NFL fans sure don’t.

The final big moment of Week 5 was Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoving a camera man following a loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The receiver apologized quickly after the incident, but will likely face punishment from the league.

What kind of excitement will we see in Week 6? Don’t miss a second of the action with this week’s NFL guide (all times CT):

A pair of struggling NFL teams meet this week on Thursday Night Football. Both the Commanders and Bears are below .500 this season, but there’s still a lot of football to play. Chicago has lost each of its last two games by a possession and the Commanders dropped a heartbreaker last week to Tennessee. Which team rebounds in Week 6?

Washington Commanders (1-4) vs. Chicago Bears (2-3)

Location: Solder Field

Solder Field Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: EVEN

Sunday, Oct. 16 — Noon Kickoffs

The AFC South is up for grabs, making a game between Jacksonville and Indianapolis a little more appealing than it looks on paper. The Jets are off to a surprising 3-2 start and will travel to Lambeau Field to play a Packers team with the same record. Perhaps the most interesting game in the noon slot, though, is a matchup between the Vikings and Dolphins in Miami.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Colts -2.5

San Francisco 49ers (3-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: 49ers -5.5

New England Patriots (2-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-3)

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Browns -3

New York Jets (3-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Location: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Packers -7

Minnesota Vikings (4-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Vikings -3.5

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-3)

Location: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bengals -1.5

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) vs. New York Giants (4-1)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Ravens -5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Buccaneers -8

Sunday, Oct. 16 — 3 PM Kickoffs

Buckle up, everyone! The lone game that kicks off at 3:25 p.m. is easily the most-anticipated matchup of the weekend. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes square off in a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game when the playoff role around. Both teams enter this game at 4-1 and looking to make a statement early in the year. This is also a rematch of a playoff game from last season that NFL fans are still discussing.

Carolina Panthers (1-4) vs. Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Rams -10.5

Arizona Cardinals (2-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

Location: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Cardinals -3

Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bills -3

This week’s schedule couldn’t have worked out any better for the NFL. Immediately after the Bills-Chiefs game, we jump into an NFC East clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are the league’s last-remaining undefeated team in 2022. The Cowboys remain unbeaten under backup quarterback Cooper Rush, thanks to great defensive play. This is going to be a great game with a lot of division hopes on the line.

Dallas Cowboys (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Kickoff: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Eagles -6

Once again, the Denver Broncos are in the primetime spotlight. This time, Russell Wilson will try to correct the team’s offensive woes on the road, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have surrendered a lot of points this season but have won back-to-back games against Houston and Cleveland. If there’s ever a time for the Broncos to figure things out offensively, Week 6 is the ideal opportunity.

Denver Broncos (2-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)