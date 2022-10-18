NFL Week 7 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Expect the unexpected. If you could tie a theme to the first six weeks of the NFL season, that might be the best one. It’s really the only explanation we have for what we’ve seen unfold.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers — both expected to be NFC favorites — are 3-3. The New York Giants and New York Jets are a combined 9-3. It’s the Philadelphia Eagles who are the league’s last remaining undefeated team, sitting at 6-0.

It’s been a bit of a whacky year across the NFL this season, which makes it even more exciting! Will we see some more surprising results in Week 7? There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s your guide to watching every game this week (all times CT):

Will Al Michaels threaten to retire again with a matchup featuring a pair of 2-4 teams? There’s no question the Cardinals have fallen short of expectations this season, but they’ll have a chance to build some momentum in a primetime game against the Saints. This feels like a make-or-break moment for both franchises.

New Orleans Saints (2-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Sunday, Oct. 23 — Noon CT Kickoffs

Maybe the biggest game in the noon slot is the AFC South matchup between the Colts and Titans — the second of two meetings. Tennessee won the first at Lucas Oil Stadium 24-17, meaning Indianapolis desperately needs this game to stay in the divisional race. Also in this time slot, NFL greats Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers try to get their teams on the right side of the .500 mark after some ups and downs through the first six weekends.

Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) vs. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Location: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Titans -3

Atlanta Falcons (3-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

Location: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Bengals -6

Detroit Lions (1-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Cowboys -7

Green Bay Packers (3-3) vs. Washington Commanders (2-4)

Location: FedEx Field

FedEx Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Packers -5.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-5)

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Buccaneers -10.5

New York Giants (5-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

Location: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Jaguars -3

Cleveland Browns (2-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Ravens -6.5

Sunday, Oct. 23 — 3 PM CT Kickoffs

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season thus far has been the New York Jets, who sit at 4-2 through the first six weeks of the year. Zach Wilson and Breece Hall will try to keep the offensive momentum going against a Denver Broncos team that’s struggling to do much of anything on that side of the football. A late-afternoon matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could be a fun matchup, as well.

New York Jets (4-2) vs. Denver Broncos (2-3)

Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT Location: Empower Field

Empower Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Broncos -3

Houston Texans (1-3-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT Location: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Raiders -7

Seattle Seahawks (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Chargers -7

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Chiefs -3

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return this week for the Dolphins’ Sunday Night Football game against the Steelers. It would give the team a much-needed boost after dropping three-straight contests. Pittsburgh has been off to a rocky start but secured an impressive win over Tampa Bay last week. With Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, it might be Mitchell Trubisky back under center.

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) vs. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Kickoff: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Dolphins -7

On paper, the Monday Night Football matchup doesn’t look great. However, we’ve got an awesome storyline to discuss heading into this one. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tied George Halas at 324 career wins — second-most for a coach in NFL history. Will the long-time leader of New England take full ownership of second place with a win over Halas’ Bears?

Chicago Bears (2-4) vs. New England Patriots (3-3)