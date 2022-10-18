NFL Week 7 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Expect the unexpected. If you could tie a theme to the first six weeks of the NFL season, that might be the best one. It’s really the only explanation we have for what we’ve seen unfold.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers — both expected to be NFC favorites — are 3-3. The New York Giants and New York Jets are a combined 9-3. It’s the Philadelphia Eagles who are the league’s last remaining undefeated team, sitting at 6-0.
It’s been a bit of a whacky year across the NFL this season, which makes it even more exciting! Will we see some more surprising results in Week 7? There’s only one way to find out.
Here’s your guide to watching every game this week (all times CT):
Thursday, Oct. 20 — Thursday Night Football
Will Al Michaels threaten to retire again with a matchup featuring a pair of 2-4 teams? There’s no question the Cardinals have fallen short of expectations this season, but they’ll have a chance to build some momentum in a primetime game against the Saints. This feels like a make-or-break moment for both franchises.
New Orleans Saints (2-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
- Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT
- Location: State Farm Stadium
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Spread: Cardinals -1.5
Sunday, Oct. 23 — Noon CT Kickoffs
Maybe the biggest game in the noon slot is the AFC South matchup between the Colts and Titans — the second of two meetings. Tennessee won the first at Lucas Oil Stadium 24-17, meaning Indianapolis desperately needs this game to stay in the divisional race. Also in this time slot, NFL greats Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers try to get their teams on the right side of the .500 mark after some ups and downs through the first six weekends.
Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) vs. Tennessee Titans (3-2)
- Location: Nissan Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Titans -3
Atlanta Falcons (3-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Bengals -6
Detroit Lions (1-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
- Location: AT&T Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Cowboys -7
Green Bay Packers (3-3) vs. Washington Commanders (2-4)
- Location: FedEx Field
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Packers -5.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-5)
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Buccaneers -10.5
New York Giants (5-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)
- Location: TIAA Bank Field
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Jaguars -3
Cleveland Browns (2-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3-3)
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Ravens -6.5
Sunday, Oct. 23 — 3 PM CT Kickoffs
One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season thus far has been the New York Jets, who sit at 4-2 through the first six weeks of the year. Zach Wilson and Breece Hall will try to keep the offensive momentum going against a Denver Broncos team that’s struggling to do much of anything on that side of the football. A late-afternoon matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could be a fun matchup, as well.
New York Jets (4-2) vs. Denver Broncos (2-3)
- Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT
- Location: Empower Field
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Broncos -3
Houston Texans (1-3-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)
- Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT
- Location: Allegiant Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Spread: Raiders -7
Seattle Seahawks (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
- Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Chargers -7
Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)
- Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT
- Location: Levi’s Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Spread: Chiefs -3
Sunday, Oct. 23 — Sunday Night Football
Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return this week for the Dolphins’ Sunday Night Football game against the Steelers. It would give the team a much-needed boost after dropping three-straight contests. Pittsburgh has been off to a rocky start but secured an impressive win over Tampa Bay last week. With Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, it might be Mitchell Trubisky back under center.
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) vs. Miami Dolphins (3-3)
- Kickoff: 7:20 PM CT
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Spread: Dolphins -7
Monday, Oct. 24 — Monday Night Football
On paper, the Monday Night Football matchup doesn’t look great. However, we’ve got an awesome storyline to discuss heading into this one. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tied George Halas at 324 career wins — second-most for a coach in NFL history. Will the long-time leader of New England take full ownership of second place with a win over Halas’ Bears?
Chicago Bears (2-4) vs. New England Patriots (3-3)
- Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT
- Location: Gillette Stadium
- TV: ESPN
- Spread: Patriots -7.5