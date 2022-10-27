NFL Week 8 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

Well, NFL fans, there aren’t as many “treats” as you might hope for a weekend that falls in line with Halloween. Instead, Week 8 of the season comes with more tricks than anything — though maybe that will lead to a few tasty upsets.

We can hope, right?

On paper, this might not be the most appealing weekend of the NFL season. There’s just one game on the schedule that features two teams with winning records: New York Giants (5-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (4-3). Who would’ve thought?

Sometimes, though, the weeks that are least attractive lead to some of the most exciting football. So, let’s hope that some of these tricks turn into some treats on the spookiest weekend on the NFL schedule. Here’s how you can watch every single game in Week 8 (all times CT):

You can make the argument that both the Ravens and Buccaneers are enduring disappointing starts to the 2022 season. Tom Brady is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2002. The Ravens currently own a winning record but blew double-digit leads in the second half in each of their three losses. This is a huge game for both organizations.

Baltimore Ravens (4-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

Kickoff Time: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Buccaneers (-2)

Sunday, Oct. 30 — 8:30 AM Kickoff (London Game)

NFL fans in London are now going to be subject to Russell Wilson’s poor performances. Hoping to see better football from Denver’s opponent? Probably not gonna happen. Both the Broncos and Jaguars enter this game 2-5 on the year. This game is definitely worthy of an early-morning time slot.

Denver Broncos (2-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5)

Kickoff Time: 8:30 AM CT

8:30 AM CT Location: Wembley Stadium (London)

Wembley Stadium (London) TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Sunday, Oct. 30 — Noon Kickoffs

Did Chicago build a little momentum after a win over New England on Monday Night Football last week? We’ll see against a really solid Dallas team early on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Patriots try to get back to .500 against a Jets team that has been one of the NFL’s best stories this season, posting a surprising 5-2 record. The league’s last remaining undefeated team, Philadelphia, puts its 6-0 record on the line against Pittsburgh, too.

Carolina Panthers (2-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Falcons -4.5

Chicago Bears (3-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Cowboys -9.5

Miami Dolphins (4-3) vs. Detroit Lions (1-5)

Location: Ford Field

Ford Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Dolphins -3.5

Arizona Cardinals (3-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Vikings -3.5

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Location: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Raiders -1.5

New England Patriots (3-4) vs. New York Jets (5-2)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Patriots -2.5

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Eagles -11

Sunday Oct. 30 — 3 PM Kickoffs

The only game featuring two teams with records over ,500 comes in the 3:25 PM CT time slot this week. The Giants travel to Seattle for an important NFC game. Seriously, who would’ve thought we’d be saying that about these two teams heading into Week 8? The Colts also travel to Washington to play the Commanders just a few days after head coach Frank Reich announced that Matt Ryan has been benched and Sam Ehlinger will get the snaps.

Tennessee Titans (4-2) vs. Houston Texans (1-4-1)

Kickoff Time: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT Location: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Titans -2.5

San Francisco 49ers (3-4) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: 49ers -1.5

New York Giants (6-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: Lumen Field

Lumen Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Seahawks -3

Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) vs. Washington Commanders (3-4)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Colts -3

Frustration from Aaron Rodgers continues to build as the Packers have dropped each of their last three games. A young and inexperienced receiving corps has proven to be a problem for Green Bay’s passing attack, leading to a 3-4 start. Meanwhile, Buffalo looks like the Super Bowl contender everyone expected to see. Josh Allen made his case for MVP in an impressive win over Kansas City two weeks ago.

Green Bay Packers (3-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT Location: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Bills -11.5

Any hopes Cleveland has to remain relevant in the AFC North probably depends on this game. Since nobody has separated themselves, the Browns can still find themselves in the hunt if they get hot. That seems like a big “if” at this point. Speaking of getting hot, the Bengals have rattled off four wins in their last five games after opening the year 0-2. Seems like Cincinnati has found its groove.

Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-5)