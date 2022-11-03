NFL Week 9 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

It’s official, we’ve reached the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. Hard to believe, isn’t it? It feels like we just kicked the season off a few weeks ago.

How will the league celebrate the halfway mark of the year? With some really interesting matchups, of course! There’s a lot to like about the Week 9 schedule, with plenty of divisional matchups and a really intriguing Sunday Night Football contest.

You’re not going to want to miss any of the action this week. Here’s how you can watch every single game (all times CT):

The last undefeated team in the league travels to Houston to play arguably the worst team in the NFL. It’s not exactly the most intriguing Thursday Night Football game we’ve seen this season. But, because the Eagles remain unbeaten, a lot of eyes will be on this game to see if they can improve to 8-0.

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) vs. Houston Texans (1-5-1)

Kickoff Time: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Eagles -13.5

Sunday Nov. 6 — Noon Kickoffs

Who’s ready for some fun in the AFC East? After impressive wins over the Chiefs and Packers in their last two games, the Bills look like a true Super Bowl contender. But at 5-3, the Jets have been one of the darlings of this NFL season. This should be a fun matchup with plenty of divisional implications on the line. On the opposite end of the spectrum is a game between Green Bay and Detroit, with both teams struggling majorly through the first eight weeks of the year.

Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) vs. New England Patriots (4-4)

Location: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Patriots -5.5

Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Chargers -3

Miami Dolphins (5-3) vs. Chicago Bears (3-5)

Location: Soldier Field

Soldier Field TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Dolphins -5

Carolina Panthers (2-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)

Location: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Bengals -7

Green Bay Packers (3-5) vs. Detroit Lions (1-6)

Location: Ford Field

Ford Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Packers -3.5

Buffalo Bills (6-1) vs. New York Jets (5-3)

Location: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Bills -12.5

Minnesota Vikings (6-1) vs. Washington Commanders (4-4)

Location: FedEx Field

FedEx Field TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Vikings -3.5

Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

Location: TIAA Bank Stadium

TIAA Bank Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Raiders -1.5

Sunday, Nov. 6 — 3 PM Kickoffs

Before the season kicked off, a lot of fans probably had the Week 9 matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers circled on the calendar. Right now, though, both teams are trying to figure out some problems. Los Angeles and Tampa Bay both sit below the .500 mark and are dealing with agitated fanbases. One will get to celebrate a little bit this weekend while misery continues to grow for the loser.

Seattle Seahawks (5-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

Kickoff Time: 3:05 PM CT

3:05 PM CT Location: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV: FOX

FOX Spread: Cardinals -2

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Kickoff Time: 3:25 PM CT

3:25 PM CT Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Buccaneers -3

Mike Vrabel has really gotten the Titans back on track after an 0-2 start to the campaign. Tennessee has rattled off five-straight victories, but it’ll be tested this weekend in primetime. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still want to prove they have one of the best offensive teams in the NFL. This might be one of the better Sunday Night Football games we’ve had this season.

Tennessee Titans (5-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Kickoff Time: 7:20 PM CT

7:20 PM CT Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Spread: Chiefs -12.5

We close out the week with Baltimore traveling to New Orleans. One paper, this looks like a game the Ravens should win. But the Saints haven’t lost a game by more than 10 points this year, with four of their losses coming by a single possession. Baltimore’s struggles to put teams away at times this year adds a level of intrigue to this game.

Baltimore Ravens (5-3) vs. New Orleans Saints (3-5)