NFL Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders Agree to Historic Three-Year Contract Extension

When Terry McLaurin takes the field for the start of the 2022 NFL season, he’ll be one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Washington Commanders have inked the fourth-year star to an historic extension.

McLaurin is signing a three-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money, according to Schefter. This new deal will make McLaurin among the top-five highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

What makes McLaurin’s extension historic? The deal will include a $28 million signing bonus for the wide receiver, the largest ever given to a player at the position. More than 76 percent of McLaurin’s contract is in guaranteed money and he’ll now be with the team through the 2025 season.

McLaurin sat out during Washington’s mandatory minicamp in mid-June while he and the organization were in contract negotiations. It took some time, but the two sides eventually reached a deal.

The former Ohio State star has been a bright spot for the Commanders during his first three seasons in the league. Through the 2021 season, McLaurin has caught 222 passes for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019 after amassing 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions.

McLaurin is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Commanders. In 2020, he totaled 1,118 yards and followed it up with 1,053 yards last season. The former Buckeye is averaging 14 yards per catch for his career.

Ron Rivera Was Confident Team Would Reach Deal with Terry McLaurin

While concern grew over McLaurin’s future in Washington, Ron Rivera never batted an eye. Even when the receiver missed mandatory minicamp in mid-June, the head coach maintained his confidence that the two sides would eventually reach a deal.

“Hopefully it’ll be taken care of in a matter of time. How much time? I don’t know,” Rivera said. “But it is not contentious, I can promise you that much. We’re feeling pretty good and pretty confident that at some point this will get done.”

Rivera also dismissed the notion that Washington might look to trade McLaurin because of the contract situation.

“We’re not trading Terry,” Rivera said. “We believe in who Terry is for us and what he can bring to the table.”

McLaurin’s inactivity during mandatory minicamp might’ve been a blessing for the Commanders. The NFL fined Rivera $100,000 for violating the league’s OTA rules. The team held practices that contained “excess” physical contact.

Another Washington receiver, Dyami Brown, suffered a sore shoulder after a harsh collision with defensive back Jeremy Reaves.

“We’ve just got to be careful and work with each other,” Rivera said of the collision. “The last thing we want is somebody to be hurt.”