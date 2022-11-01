NFL World Reacts to Former Kansas City Chiefs Coach Britt Reid’s Prison Sentence

The NFL world is distraught over the sentencing of Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Per TMZ Sports, Reid was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for his role in a 2021 car crash. Reid learned of his fate at a hearing inside a Missouri courtroom. The sentence comes just over a month after him pleading guilty to felony DWI.

Reid was driving 20 mph over the speed limit while intoxicated on Interstate 435 on Feb. 4, 2021. Reid collided in the back of two cars on an entrance ramp — one of which contained Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl. Per Tom Porto, the Young family’s attorney, Young reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her functioning like a baby. Reid had a 0.113 BAC when measured two hours after the crash.

Some felt the punishment was light and called for a lengthier sentence.

“Britt Reid didn’t get the punishment he deserves,” one Twitter user wrote. “I hope all families involved can finally have some sort of closure and Ariel continues to improve each day.”

Another fan said that Reid got off easy due to being the son of one of the best coaches in the NFL. In this case, that would be Andy Reid.

“Too many times in our justice system do the privileged get off w/ a slap on the wrist,” the fan wrote. “That’s what happened here given Britt Reid is the son of one of the best NFL coaches today. Considering Britt Reid’s past, he should’ve gotten the maximum seven years in prison.”

Family of Ariel Young Blasts Former Chiefs LB Coach Britt Reid

Reid, 37, served as the Chiefs’ linebackers coach up until the accident. Reid departed from his position with the Chiefs days after the incident. He served on his father’s staff from 2013-21.

In the courtroom Tuesday, he stood up and apologized.

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid said.

Felicia Miller, Ariel’s mother, blasted Reid as entitled and out of touch, per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. She noted that he did not apologize until last month.

“This is not a game,” she said. “… This is our life.”