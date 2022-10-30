NFL World Reacts to Christian McCaffrey’s Historic Performance in Second Game as a 49er

So, what can’t Christian McCaffrey do? Against the LA Rams, the running back threw for, rushed for, and caught a touchdown. That’s right, he hit the NFL hat trick and he did it with relative ease. The San Francisco 49er’s offense definitely got an upgrade with their latest trade.

If you have Christian McCaffrey on your fantasy team, you are likely loaded up on points right now. That’s because CMC has been unstoppable. He’s been put into motions and given the chance to make plays. The Rams defense really can’t do much to keep up with him.

Christian McCaffrey is the first player since 2005 to score a rushing, passing, and receiving TD in a single game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qkbCCJt5bq — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) October 30, 2022

Watching a player do something like this is rare. In fact, it hasn’t happened in 17 years. LaDainian Tomlinson was the last player to record a pass TD, rush TD, and receiving TD in the same NFL game. Fans are happy to sit by and witness the greatness.

Christian McCaffrey Puts on a Show for Fans

Really, what else can you say when a player has a day like this? You can call it great, can say that he is an unreal athlete and has a high IQ on the field, but it doesn’t do the play justice. When something like this happens, you just have to watch it and be amazed by the sight in front of you.

In one word, Christian McCaffrey is “magnificent.”

You know some would describe Christian McCaffrey’s play as “slippery.” The defense just cannot catch him no matter what position he’s at on the field. When he gets the pass play, he’s able to avoid the rush until he makes a calm and accurate throw. He motioned outside again on his receiving TD, moving between defenders without picking up coverage.

Then he ran it right in just to add insult to injury and there wasn’t anything that the Rams could do about it.

Christian McCaffrey against the Rams: pic.twitter.com/2d8B9BwQbf — Imagidadnation (@imagidadnation) October 30, 2022

Let’s just take time to appreciate what CMC does on the field. He was buried in a bad organization in Carolina for years and now he might be ready to have his resurgence. He was already one of the top rushers in the league, even as a Panther. Now that he’s on the 49ers, he looks like a different player

Playing against the defending Super Bowl champs, Christian McCaffrey was elite.